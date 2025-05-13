or

Gérard Depardieu Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women on Film Set After French Actor's Infamous #MeToo Case

Photo of Gérard Depardieu.
Source: MEGA

Gérard Depardieu will serve an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 7:53 a.m. ET



Gérard Depardieu was found guilty of sexual assault.

The French actor will serve an 18-month suspended prison sentence for groping two separate women on the set of the 2021 movie Les Volets Verts, a judge declared in Parisian court on Tuesday, May 13.



Both females had been working as behind-the-scenes crew members for the movie when they were allegedly approached by Depardieu and touched inappropriately.

"I was petrified," a set designer who identified herself as Amelie K told the court of why she didn't initially come forward about the assault.

More to come...

