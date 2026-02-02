DJ Gesaffelstein Shocks Fans With 'Bizarre' Look at 2026 Grammys: 'What's Going On?'

Article continues below advertisement

Gesaffelstein, a French music programmer and DJ, turned heads at the 2026 Grammys. In photos, the music star, 40, wore a black tuxedo — but couldn't exactly smile for the cameras, as his black mask fit his face perfectly. Of course, people were shocked by the look.

Article continues below advertisement

People Are Divided Over the DJ's Look

Gesaffelstein arrives at the #GRAMMYs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/Kvi7SXRUWQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2026 Source: @PopBase/X The star turned heads at the 2026 Grammys.

One person wrote, "Wow this is art," while another said, "Why do they have to dress so bizarre?? It's not a costume party." A third person added, "hey @grok what's going on with this guys face?" while a fourth said, "Did he spray black lacquer all over his head and neck? What is that? @grok please explain what’s going on here. Keep it brief, Lord."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The producer won a Grammy.

Despite the criticism, the producer won the award for best remixed recording award at the 2026 Grammys for his remix of Lady Gaga's electro smash “Abracadabra.” This is the star's first-ever Grammy win. He was also nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Lady Gaga's album Mayhem. He was previously nominated for album of the year in 2022 for his work on Kanye West’s Donda.

Source: mega The star didn't make a speech.