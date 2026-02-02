DJ Gesaffelstein Shocks Fans With 'Bizarre' Look at 2026 Grammys: 'What's Going On?'
Feb. 1 2026, Updated 7:29 p.m. ET
Gesaffelstein, a French music programmer and DJ, turned heads at the 2026 Grammys.
In photos, the music star, 40, wore a black tuxedo — but couldn't exactly smile for the cameras, as his black mask fit his face perfectly.
Of course, people were shocked by the look.
People Are Divided Over the DJ's Look
One person wrote, "Wow this is art," while another said, "Why do they have to dress so bizarre?? It's not a costume party."
A third person added, "hey @grok what's going on with this guys face?" while a fourth said, "Did he spray black lacquer all over his head and neck? What is that? @grok please explain what’s going on here. Keep it brief, Lord."
- 'The Absurd Culture Of Hollywood Celebrity': The Weeknd Reveals Why His Dancers Wore Face Masks During Super Bowl Halftime Show
- The Weeknd Puts Full Face On Display At Halftime Show, But Receives Abysmal Reviews: Watch
- 2025 Grammys Performer Benson Boone Apologizes for 'Aggressively' Adjusting His Crotch Onstage, Says His 'Jumpsuit Was Extremely Restricting'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the criticism, the producer won the award for best remixed recording award at the 2026 Grammys for his remix of Lady Gaga's electro smash “Abracadabra.”
This is the star's first-ever Grammy win. He was also nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Lady Gaga's album Mayhem. He was previously nominated for album of the year in 2022 for his work on Kanye West’s Donda.
The star accepted the award, but he didn't make a speech. Instead, he blew a kiss to the crowd.
In 2014, he spoke about why he stays under the radar.
"If you want to be mysterious, you know, people are going to see that’s fake. I know that in the U.S. and in Europe, too, that people think I’m a mysterious guy and they think that I’m dark and all this s---. But I’m not. Just because I try to focus on the music. And the only thing I give to people, it’s just music, you know. I don’t have Instagram. I don’t put my food on Twitter. I don’t take pictures of shit. And today, every DJ, every music person does this s---. It’s crazy. And when you are not doing that, you are like, mysterious. But I’m not. I’m just normal. I’m a musician. The only thing I can give to people, it’s music. And if they want more, f--- them, you know. Because I’m here to do music, not to entertain or take a pictures with stars. I don’t have to do that, and I don’t care, honestly," he said to Vice.