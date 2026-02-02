or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Grammys
OK LogoNEWS

DJ Gesaffelstein Shocks Fans With 'Bizarre' Look at 2026 Grammys: 'What's Going On?'

photo of Gesaffelstein.
Source: CBS/Paramount

DJ Gesaffelstein shocked fans with a 'bizarre' look at the 2026 Grammys.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 1 2026, Updated 7:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gesaffelstein, a French music programmer and DJ, turned heads at the 2026 Grammys.

In photos, the music star, 40, wore a black tuxedo — but couldn't exactly smile for the cameras, as his black mask fit his face perfectly.

Of course, people were shocked by the look.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

People Are Divided Over the DJ's Look

Source: @PopBase/X

The star turned heads at the 2026 Grammys.

One person wrote, "Wow this is art," while another said, "Why do they have to dress so bizarre?? It's not a costume party."

A third person added, "hey @grok what's going on with this guys face?" while a fourth said, "Did he spray black lacquer all over his head and neck? What is that? @grok please explain what’s going on here. Keep it brief, Lord."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Grammys

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of The producer won a Grammy.
Source: mega

The producer won a Grammy.

Despite the criticism, the producer won the award for best remixed recording award at the 2026 Grammys for his remix of Lady Gaga's electro smash “Abracadabra.”

This is the star's first-ever Grammy win. He was also nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Lady Gaga's album Mayhem. He was previously nominated for album of the year in 2022 for his work on Kanye West’s Donda.

image of The star didn't make a speech.
Source: mega

The star didn't make a speech.

The star accepted the award, but he didn't make a speech. Instead, he blew a kiss to the crowd.

In 2014, he spoke about why he stays under the radar.

"If you want to be mysterious, you know, people are going to see that’s fake. I know that in the U.S. and in Europe, too, that people think I’m a mysterious guy and they think that I’m dark and all this s---. But I’m not. Just because I try to focus on the music. And the only thing I give to people, it’s just music, you know. I don’t have Instagram. I don’t put my food on Twitter. I don’t take pictures of shit. And today, every DJ, every music person does this s---. It’s crazy. And when you are not doing that, you are like, mysterious. But I’m not. I’m just normal. I’m a musician. The only thing I can give to people, it’s music. And if they want more, f--- them, you know. Because I’m here to do music, not to entertain or take a pictures with stars. I don’t have to do that, and I don’t care, honestly," he said to Vice.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.