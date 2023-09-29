Home > News NEWS 'Get Out of Your Own Way!' Jane Morales Shares the Secrets to Success

Jane Morales is a Human Development, Leadership, Assertiveness, and Goal Strategist Advisor and College Counselor, Public Speaker, and Writer with over 20 years of experience helping people unlock their potential and live their purpose while applying a unique strategic method developed throughout two decades of experience.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Jane Morales holds a BS in Marketing from Bentley University in Boston and a Master of Science in Communications from Boston University. Furthermore, she is also trained in the Power of Intention, Positive Affirmations, and Living Your Own Success. Her credentials have led her to work with clients to help them achieve success, develop mental fortitude, assertiveness in decision-making, etc. As the founder and creative director of JaneMorales.com, an empowerment and lifestyle organization, Jane offers advising strategies, mentoring, training, and speaking services to individuals and groups who want to develop their leadership, assertiveness, and growth skills. She is also a published writer having collaborated in numerous magazines, platforms, blogs and is completing her first book. Jane's mission is to inspire, motivate, and support people to achieve their dreams and goals and to create positive change in the world. She joined us to share the secrets to success and give invaluable tips and advice to everyone out there.

Q1: What is the biggest hurdle that prevents people from becoming successful, especially when pursuing their goals? Jane Morales: Fear is the biggest hurdle that often prevents people from becoming successful. Whether it is the fear of failure, fear of judgment, or fear of the unknown, it can often paralyze and hold individuals back from taking risks and stepping out of their comfort zones. In short, fear can lead to self-doubt, procrastination, and a lack of confidence, which can hinder progress toward one's aims. However, once you overcome your fear, you can focus more on achieving your goals. Having said that, overcoming fear requires resilience, a growth mindset, and a willingness to embrace challenges and setbacks as opportunities for learning and growth. Additionally, setting clear goals, creating a plan, and seeking support from others can help individuals navigate and overcome their fears, increasing their chances of success.

Q2: Many know what they must do but are afraid to implement specific changes because they’re afraid of change. What is your advice to them? Jane Morales: Change can be intimidating and can bring about feelings of uncertainty and fear. However, it is essential to remember that change is inevitable and often necessary for personal and professional growth. If you are afraid to implement specific changes that you know you must make, here are some advice: 1. Reflect on the benefits: Take some time to think about the positive outcomes of implementing those changes. This can help shift your perspective and remind you why overcoming fear is essential. 2. Start small: Make small, manageable changes that gradually move you toward your desired outcome. Taking small steps can help build confidence and make the process less overwhelming. 3. Seek support: Contact friends, family, or mentors who can guide and support you during your journey. Sometimes, sharing your thoughts and fears with someone can make the process less daunting. 4. Visualize success: Spend some time successfully visualizing yourself, implementing the changes, and reaping the benefits. This exercise can help boost your motivation and keep you focused on your goals. 5. Embrace discomfort: Understand that discomfort and fear are natural when embarking on a new path. Instead of avoiding or resisting the discomfort, acknowledge it and embrace it as a sign of growth. Remember that overcoming your fear will lead to personal development.

Q3: What should be the next step once someone has implemented the above mentioned changes? Jane Morales: After that, it is important to take calculated risks and evaluate the potential risks and rewards of the changes you want to make. While stepping out of your comfort zone is important, it is equally essential to thoughtfully and calculatedly approach change. More importantly, it is essential to learn from your mistakes and failures. Accept that setbacks may happen along the way, and instead of letting them discourage you, use them as opportunities to learn and grow. Embrace each failure as a stepping stone toward success. Remember that change requires courage and determination but can also be gratifying. By facing your fear of change and implementing the necessary changes, you can unlock new possibilities and fulfill your aspirations.

Q4: How can people escape their way and stop self-sabotaging themselves when chasing success? Jane Morales: That is a very pertinent question. In my opinion, self-sabotage is one of the most common hurdles that hinder the pursuit of success. However, there are strategies to help people overcome it. Here are a few suggestions: 1. Cultivate self-awareness: Recognize and understand the patterns or behaviors contributing to self-sabotage. Take notice of negative thoughts, fears, or self-doubt hindering progress. Once aware, consciously challenge and reframe these limiting beliefs. 2. Set clear and realistic goals: Define what success means to you and set specific, achievable goals. Break them into smaller, manageable steps to enhance motivation and reduce overwhelm. Celebrate each achieved milestone, no matter how small, to build confidence. 3. Develop a growth mindset: Embrace the idea that setbacks and failures are opportunities for learning and growth. View challenges as temporary obstacles rather than permanent roadblocks. Acknowledge that mistakes are a natural part of learning. 4. Create positive and supportive environments: Surround yourself with individuals who inspire and uplift you. Seek mentors, coaches, or like-minded individuals who can provide guidance, motivation, and accountability. Avoid toxic or harmful influences that may contribute to self-sabotage tendencies. 5. Break tasks into smaller steps: Feeling overwhelmed can often lead to self- sabotage. Break down tasks into manageable chunks and focus on one step at a time. Celebrate your progress after each small accomplishment, motivating you to keep moving forward.

Q5: Are there more ways one can overcome self-sabotaging themselves? Jane Morales: Of course there are! Overcoming self-sabotaging requires self-care and stress management. So, prioritize self-care activities such as exercise, adequate sleep, healthy eating, and relaxation techniques like meditation or mindfulness. These practices can help lower stress levels and improve overall well-being, reducing the likelihood of self-sabotaging behaviors. The next step is to challenge perfectionistic tendencies. The fact is that perfectionism can paralyze progress and lead to self-sabotage. Embrace the concept of "done is better than perfect." Aim for progress, not perfection, and accept that mistakes and imperfections are a natural part of the journey. And don’t forget to seek support when needed. Never hesitate to seek help when facing challenges or if self-sabotaging behavior becomes persistent. Professional therapy or coaching can provide valuable guidance and insights to overcome self- sabotage patterns. Remember, overcoming self-sabotage takes time and consistent effort. Be patient with yourself and celebrate your successes along the way!