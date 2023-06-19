Holiday Like a Celeb at Corazón Cabo Resort in Mexico!

Summer 2023 is almost upon us, and the desire to escape reality for a little beachside R&R has never been stronger. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico has long been a hotspot for celebrities to vacation in with its crystal blue waters, incredible views and not to mention delicious dining experiences. There's never been a better opportunity to experience all that Cabo has to offer now that Corazón Cabo has entered the chat! It's time to say hello to Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, where luxury and A-lister vibes collide.This stunning resort has recently undergone a jaw-dropping $100 million transformation, and is more than ready to cater to your celebrity-style vacation fantasies. From a chic breath-taking rooftop bar to picture-perfect infinity pools and mouth watering dining experiences, let's dive into the luxury escape of Corazón Cabo.