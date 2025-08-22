TRUE CRIME NEWS Ghislaine Maxwell Bombshell: Socialite Claims Jeffrey Epstein Was ‘Murdered,’ Slams 'Client List' Theories in Shocking New Transcripts Source: MEGA Newly released transcripts reveal conversations with Ghislaine Maxwell in which she made shocking claims about Jeffrey Epstein's death and 'client list.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

Newly released Justice Department transcripts reveal conversations between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Ghislaine Maxwell in which she made shocking claims about Jeffrey Epstein. “'I do not believe he died by suicide, no,' she said [in the clips]. 'If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation,’” Maxwell, 63, explained of Epstein’s death, as stated in the court documents released on Friday, August 22.

Ghislaine Maxwell Addressed Epstein's 'Client List'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell addressed rumors Jeffrey Epstein had a 'client list.'

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a s-- trafficking scandal alongside Epstein, her longtime companion. She was convicted in 2021 on five of six counts, including conspiracy, s-- trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. According to a news outlet, the socialite refuted claims that Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on s---trafficking charges. Although she offered no clues into who may have murdered Epstein, she believed it was likely another inmate.

Ghislaine Maxwell Doesn't Believe Epstein Committed Suicide

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell slammed claims Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.

“In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay. Somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary,” she recounted. “That's about the going rate for a hit with a lock today.” In addition, the British native slammed rumors of a “client list,” which was rumored to be a document containing high-profile names connected to Epstein’s s-- trafficking scheme. “There is no list,” she emphasized. “'The genesis of that story, I can actually trace for you from its absolute inception.”

Ghislaine Maxwell Changed Prisons Recently

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was recently moved to a federal prison camp.

Maxwell was recently moved to a federal prison camp in Byron, Texas, where a shooting broke out in the early morning of August 9. According to a Substack, two “gang-related” groups were shooting at each other outside the prison. The facility referred to it as an “active shooter situation” and locked down the inmates. According to the report, sources are calling the events surrounding the shooting “highly suspicious,” with conversations inside the prison reportedly alluding to this being an attempted break-in aimed at Maxwell. One insider also noted there was a second attempt a few days later, which went unreported in the news.

Source: MEGA Sources believe Ghislaine Maxwell 'could be killed' at the new prison.