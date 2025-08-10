Jeffrey Epstein's Butler Says 'There's No Way He Killed Himself' in Shocking Interview: 'He Loved Life Too Much'

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. However, his former butler Valdson Vieira Cotrin recently explained why he doesn’t believe the financier killed himself. “I would like to tell the truth that I knew. It’s not the truth the world is talking about,” Cotrin said in a new interview.

'He Loved Life Too Much'

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein's death in 2019 was ruled a suicide.

Cotrin worked for Epstein at his home in Paris for 18 years before the financier was arrested and jailed for the sexual abuse of minors. The financier’s butler explained how Epstein was in good spirits when he spoke with him shortly before his death. “I don’t believe this was suicide. He loved life too much,” Cotrin expressed.

Jeffrey Epstein 'Is Not the Man They Say He Was'

Source: mega The financier's butler said Jeffrey Epstein 'loved life too much' to kill himself.

Epstein’s butler claimed his boss was “not the man they say he was.” Cotrin detailed how, although Epstein was fond of massages, there was no abuse involved. “It stopped there,” he said of girls massaging Epstein and cutting his nails. “If something abnormal that was scary and someone screamed or was abused, I would have phoned the police, but I saw nothing,” he noted. “I was his chauffeur, his cook, his housekeeper,” Cotrin elaborated. “I did everything in Paris; I was his only full-time, paid-up employee and worked for him from 2001 until his death. If someone could have seen something, it’s Valdson. There’s no one else.”

Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Suggests He Had 'Assistance' in Killing Himself

Source: mega Valdson Vieira Cotrin worked as Jeffrey Epstein's butler for 18 years.

Cotrin isn’t the only close contact of Epstein who believes his death wasn’t a suicide, either. The financier’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, claiming his client likely had help in killing himself. “What isn’t clear is whether he was assisted by jail personnel,” Dershowitz wrote of Epstein’s alleged suicide. “That seems likely to me, based on the evidence of allegedly broken cameras, transfer of his cellmate, and the absence of guards during relevant time periods.”

3 Minutes of Missing Footage From Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Source: mega There was three minutes missing from the 24/7 surveillance footage on the day of Jeffrey Epstein's death.