Jeffrey Epstein's Butler Says 'There's No Way He Killed Himself' in Shocking Interview: 'He Loved Life Too Much'
Jeffrey Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. However, his former butler Valdson Vieira Cotrin recently explained why he doesn’t believe the financier killed himself.
“I would like to tell the truth that I knew. It’s not the truth the world is talking about,” Cotrin said in a new interview.
'He Loved Life Too Much'
Cotrin worked for Epstein at his home in Paris for 18 years before the financier was arrested and jailed for the sexual abuse of minors.
The financier’s butler explained how Epstein was in good spirits when he spoke with him shortly before his death. “I don’t believe this was suicide. He loved life too much,” Cotrin expressed.
Jeffrey Epstein 'Is Not the Man They Say He Was'
Epstein’s butler claimed his boss was “not the man they say he was.” Cotrin detailed how, although Epstein was fond of massages, there was no abuse involved. “It stopped there,” he said of girls massaging Epstein and cutting his nails.
“If something abnormal that was scary and someone screamed or was abused, I would have phoned the police, but I saw nothing,” he noted.
“I was his chauffeur, his cook, his housekeeper,” Cotrin elaborated. “I did everything in Paris; I was his only full-time, paid-up employee and worked for him from 2001 until his death. If someone could have seen something, it’s Valdson. There’s no one else.”
Jeffrey Epstein's Lawyer Suggests He Had 'Assistance' in Killing Himself
Cotrin isn’t the only close contact of Epstein who believes his death wasn’t a suicide, either. The financier’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, claiming his client likely had help in killing himself.
“What isn’t clear is whether he was assisted by jail personnel,” Dershowitz wrote of Epstein’s alleged suicide. “That seems likely to me, based on the evidence of allegedly broken cameras, transfer of his cellmate, and the absence of guards during relevant time periods.”
3 Minutes of Missing Footage From Jeffrey Epstein's Death
After Epstein was transferred to the New York Downtown Hospital and pronounced dead, footage from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center was shared with the public. The tape from inside typically records 24/7 but was missing nearly three minutes near the time Epstein hanged himself.
In July, new prison surveillance footage from Epstein’s death was released, showing a strange orange blob heading toward the financier’s cell. The object appeared to have looked around the corner before disappearing.
An official report about the tape claimed the mysterious orange blob was a corrections officer who “carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier.” The report noted that was the last moment Epstein was “approached” by someone in the Special Housing Unit before his death.