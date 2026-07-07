Ghislaine Maxwell Causes Prison Lockdown After Throwing a Fit Over Missing Sweater Amid ‘Special Treatment' Behind Bars

The incident comes as insiders also alleged the disgraced British socialite receives "special treatment" while serving her 20-year sentence.

Convicted s-- trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly sparked a prison lockdown after becoming upset over a missing sweater, a new report claimed.

Sources claimed hundreds of inmates were confined to their dorms for several hours while staff searched for the missing fleece.

Maxwell, 64, alerted prison staff after a zip-up fleece she purchased from the commissary went missing, per RadarOnline.com.

Sources claimed she insisted her prison ID badge and important paperwork were inside the sweater's pockets, prompting officials to launch a search.

The outlet reported that hundreds of inmates were ordered back to their dorms while staff investigated.

The lockdown reportedly lasted between four and five hours before another inmate claimed she had simply picked up the fleece with the intention of returning it.

"Nobody had stolen anything. This lady picked it up to give it back to her," a source told the outlet. "It was all an innocent mistake, but they still kept everyone locked down for four or five hours for their investigation."