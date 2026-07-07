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Ghislaine Maxwell Causes Prison Lockdown After Throwing a Fit Over Missing Sweater Amid ‘Special Treatment' Behind Bars

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Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly sparked a prison lockdown after reporting a missing commissary sweater.

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July 7 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

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Convicted s-- trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly sparked a prison lockdown after becoming upset over a missing sweater, a new report claimed.

The incident comes as insiders also alleged the disgraced British socialite receives "special treatment" while serving her 20-year sentence.

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Prison Lockdown Over Missing Sweater

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image of Sources claimed hundreds of inmates were confined to their dorms for several hours while staff searched for the missing fleece.
Source: mega

Sources claimed hundreds of inmates were confined to their dorms for several hours while staff searched for the missing fleece.

Maxwell, 64, alerted prison staff after a zip-up fleece she purchased from the commissary went missing, per RadarOnline.com.

Sources claimed she insisted her prison ID badge and important paperwork were inside the sweater's pockets, prompting officials to launch a search.

The outlet reported that hundreds of inmates were ordered back to their dorms while staff investigated.

The lockdown reportedly lasted between four and five hours before another inmate claimed she had simply picked up the fleece with the intention of returning it.

"Nobody had stolen anything. This lady picked it up to give it back to her," a source told the outlet. "It was all an innocent mistake, but they still kept everyone locked down for four or five hours for their investigation."

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'Never for a Lost Sweater'

image of The insider alleged prison lockdowns are typically reserved for fights, medical emergencies, or inmate counts.
Source: mega

The insider alleged prison lockdowns are typically reserved for fights, medical emergencies or inmate counts.

The insider claimed the lengthy lockdown was unlike anything inmates had experienced over such a minor issue.

"They do this a couple of times a month for a fight, a medical emergency or a random count — but never for a lost sweater," the source alleged.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, following her 2021 conviction for recruiting and grooming underage girls for deceased convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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'Special Treatment'

image of Sources also claimed Ghislaine Maxwell receives 'special treatment.'
Source: mega

Sources also claimed Ghislaine Maxwell receives 'special treatment.'

Beyond the alleged sweater incident, insiders claimed Maxwell has access to privileges not afforded to many other inmates.

According to the source, Maxwell shares her housing unit with just one other individual, despite many prisoners living in four-person cubicles.

The insider also claimed she is allowed to keep an old IBM electric typewriter in her room, which she carries to her Adult Continuing Education classes as she works on a book.

"When she's not in the classroom, she leaves a 'Do Not Touch' sign on it," the source claimed. "She's using it to write her book. The one she thinks will exonerate her."

Bureau of Prisons Denies Inmates Receive Preferential Treatment

image of The Federal Bureau of Prisons denied that employees are permitted to give inmates preferential treatment.
Source: mega

The Federal Bureau of Prisons denied that employees are permitted to give inmates preferential treatment.

While the Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on Maxwell specifically, the agency pushed back on claims that any inmate receives special privileges.

"We do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including specific housing assignments, transfers, or internal operations," spokesperson Donald Murphy told the Daily Mail.

Murphy added that Bureau of Prisons employees are prohibited from giving preferential treatment to inmates.

"Any deviation from this standard undermines public trust and the fair administration of justice," he said. "Violators may be subject to disciplinary actions, including removal from federal service and criminal prosecution."

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