Donald Trump Administration Slams 'Categorically False' Investigation Exposing Ghislaine Maxwell's Alleged 'Preferential Treatment' in Prison
June 18 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) issued a strong statement after Reps. Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin exposed the alleged cushy life Ghislaine Maxwell is living while behind bars at Texas' Federal Prison Camp Bryan.
In an official message on X, the BOP said they were "correcting the record" due to "recent mischaracterizations."
Why Was Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to a Low-Security Prison?
The statement started by addressing claims Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator was transferred to the low-security prison — known as "Club Fed" — last August due to her ties to former pal Donald Trump, as the relocation happened shortly after she met with the DOJ's Todd Blanche.
"BOP designates and transfers inmates based on established criteria, including required security and supervision levels, separation needs, medical considerations, and, most importantly, inmate safety," they countered. "Political rhetoric over the last six months has perpetuated a false and dangerous narrative that has metastasized into outright lies perniciously spread online and in some irresponsible news outlets."
'Inmate Safety Is Key'
BOP claimed Maxwell's transfer was "based on these factors that required additional security measures. Inmate safety is a key consideration, and we could no longer ensure her safety at her original facility."
"The current facility provided BOP the opportunity for improved security measures and a leadership team specifically equipped to handle the management of these needs," the message added.
BOP Denies Ghislaine Maxwell Is Getting Special Treatment
- Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Is a 'Park-Like Community College Setting,' Congressmen Claim Amid Investigation Into Her Alleged VIP Treatment
- Why Was Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to a Lower Security Prison? Rep. Garcia Demands Answers as 'There's Clearly a Cover-Up Going On'
- Pam Bondi Pressured by Democrats to Grant Access to Luxury Minimum-Security Prison Holding Ghislaine Maxwell
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They also denied that "preference, special treatment, or political influence played any role in these decisions. Claims that inmate Maxwell has received preferential treatment, enhanced living conditions, unusual privileges, or that her placement was the result of outside interference are categorically false and inaccurate."
Their message concluded by claiming Garcia's comments during his appearance on CNN were "categorically false."
In Raskin and Garcia's report of their tour, they claimed, "Bureau of Prisons leadership repeatedly shut down our lines of questioning or could not provide basic information about our central concerns, including Ms. Maxwell’s extraordinary treatment, allegations of sexual assault at the facility, and retaliation against inmates who tried to blow the whistle."
Accusations they were trying to look into included claims she has unsupervised access to a laptop, gets private time at the gym and has meals with bottled water delivered directly to her dorm.
The politicians described the facility as the "least restrictive for movement" in the BOP system, noting inmates walk around campus freely.
They also confirmed she is the sole convicted s-- offender among the facility's 600+ inmates, as s-- offenders are typically not allowed in lower security facilities.
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child s-- trafficking in 2022.