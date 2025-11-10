Ghislaine Maxwell 'Waited on' by Law Enforcement Staff While Serving 20-Year Sentence in Cushy New Texas Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly receiving special treatment and being 'waited on' by law enforcement staff while serving her 20-year prison sentence in Texas.

Maxwell, 63, is allegedly receiving preferential treatment at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Byron, Texas, including hand-delivered meals and private guest visits, according to new information obtained by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee.

“The Warden personally arranged it for her — and then provided a special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) wrote to Donald Trump in a six-page letter, per CBS News .

In addition, Maxwell’s visitors are allegedly allowed to bring computers, which the Democratic leaders called "an unprecedented action by the Warden given the security risk and potential for Ms. Maxwell to use a computer to conduct unmonitored communications with the outside world."

The outlet also reported that Maxwell is seeking to have her sentence commuted by Trump, 79. Democrats received information showing "either that Ms. Maxwell is herself requesting you release her from her 20-year prison sentence for her role as a co-conspirator in Jeffrey Epstein's international child s-- trafficking ring, or that this child s-- predator now holds such tremendous sway in the second Trump Administration that you and your DOJ will follow her clemency recommendations."

Trump is known to have a social relationship with Maxwell, but sources close to the socialite told People that "nobody knows what the President will do."

Maxwell was transferred to the Texas facility on August 1, where conditions are believed to be far better than at FCI Tallahassee. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and grooming minors to be sexually abused by Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019. Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and has since served four years of her sentence.