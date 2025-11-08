Ghislaine Maxwell 'Happier' at 'Cleaner' Texas Minimum-Security Prison, New Emails Reveal
Nov. 8 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly getting along swell at a minimum-security prison in Texas, according to her emails.
The convicted s-- trafficker, 63, is currently being held at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan and is "happier" about the cleanliness of the area.
NBC News recently got a hold of the socialite's emails after they were first secured by the House Judiciary Committee.
How Ghislaine Maxwell Feels About Her New Prison Home
Maxwell is being jailed for her association with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and was moved to the prison in August after being held at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.
She seemingly is more fond of the Texas prison due to its apparent safety and hygiene.
“The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the celling [sic] to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served,” she wrote.
Maxwell continued in the emails: “The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike."
“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands [sic] looking glass,” the U.K. native went on. “I am much happier here and more importantly safe. So yes everyone can breath [sic] a sigh.”
Maxwell then noted how the Texas lockup doesn't have an abundance of drug deals or fights, situations that seemed to have been widespread at the Tennessee prison.
- Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Scare: Gang Shooting Erupts Outside Texas Facility 1 Week After Felon's Transfer
- Ghislaine Maxwell Relocates to New Prison in Texas Days After Meeting With DOJ
- Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'More Physically Abusive' Than Jeffrey Epstein — Plus More Bombshells From Virginia Giuffre's Unseen BBC Interview
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Maxwell then gushed over the jail's warden Tanisha Hall, revealing that the supervisor is "a true professional and the best representative of the [Bureau of Prisons] I have met.”
The madam is currently serving a 20-year sentence for rounding up minors to be sexually abused by Epstein, who died in 2019. Maxwell was charged in 2020 and has already served four years of her time.
According to NBC, Maxwell receives adequate treatment behind bars, as she can have meals sent to her room. She also reportedly has been given permission to exercise and bathe in the evenings once other prisoners have gone to sleep.
Maxwell had been transferred to Camp Bryan just days after meeting with the Department of Justice's Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
During the meeting, she was inquired about her longterm friendship with Epstein. She reportedly gave Blanche the names of “100 different people” linked to the financier.