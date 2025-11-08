Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly getting along swell at a minimum-security prison in Texas, according to her emails. The convicted s-- trafficker, 63, is currently being held at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan and is "happier" about the cleanliness of the area. NBC News recently got a hold of the socialite's emails after they were first secured by the House Judiciary Committee.

How Ghislaine Maxwell Feels About Her New Prison Home

Source: MEGA The socialite was a longtime associate of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell is being jailed for her association with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and was moved to the prison in August after being held at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida. She seemingly is more fond of the Texas prison due to its apparent safety and hygiene. “The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the celling [sic] to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served,” she wrote.

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell was recently transferred from FCI Tallahassee to Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

Maxwell continued in the emails: “The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike." “I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands [sic] looking glass,” the U.K. native went on. “I am much happier here and more importantly safe. So yes everyone can breath [sic] a sigh.” Maxwell then noted how the Texas lockup doesn't have an abundance of drug deals or fights, situations that seemed to have been widespread at the Tennessee prison.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

Maxwell then gushed over the jail's warden Tanisha Hall, revealing that the supervisor is "a true professional and the best representative of the [Bureau of Prisons] I have met.” The madam is currently serving a 20-year sentence for rounding up minors to be sexually abused by Epstein, who died in 2019. Maxwell was charged in 2020 and has already served four years of her time.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Camp Bryan just days after meeting with the Department of Justice.