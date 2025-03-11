or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > celeb arrests
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin's Wife Victoria Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Hire a Hitman to Kill Him

Photo of Aaron Goodwin and Victoria Goodwin
Source: @aarongoodwin/Instagram

'Ghost Adventures' star Aaron Goodwin's wife was arrested for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill him.

By:

March 11 2025, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin’s wife, Victoria, was arrested for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill him.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aaron Goodwin and Victoria Goodwin
Source: @aarongoodwin/Instagram

Victoria Goodwin claimed the couple was having marital problems.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, Victoria was taken into police custody in early March and booked on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police revealed she came up with the plan to murder Aaron while he was filming his show with Zak Bagans.

The arrest report notes cops said Victoria messaged a prisoner in Florida about getting out of her marriage to Aaron, asking, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” They also note she gave details about when Aaron was filming Ghost Adventures and information pertaining to the location he was taping at.

As far as payment for the hitmen, the police explained she set aside $11,515 for the job to be done. The inmate Victoria was corresponding with was the one who was reaching out to a man regarding killing Aaron. “He’s asleep right now in his hotel room,” a message from the prisoner to read. “I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aaron Goodwin and Victoria Goodwin
Source: @aarongoodwin/Instagram

Victoria Goodwin denied wanting to have her husband murdered.

Article continues below advertisement

Another message also detailed a $2,500 upfront payment, which was required.

All of this occurred in October 2024 and, while Aaron is still alive, law enforcement only found out about this recently when the inmate’s phone was taken.

Victoria denied wanting to have her husband murdered, explaining she was daydreaming about not being with him. She insisted she doesn’t remember sending the messages police found on the prisoner’s phone. As far as the texts related to paying the guy, she said she thought she was giving money for cell phones and noted it was at a time they were having marital problems.

MORE ON:
celeb arrests

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Aaron Goodwin
Source: @aarongoodwin/Instagram

Zak Bagans said this is an 'emotional time' for Aaron Goodwin.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple have been married since 2022.

Zak spoke to TMZ, telling them it’s an “emotional time” for Aaron, but he’s doing everything he can to support him. Meanwhile, Victoria remains in police custody and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Victoria Goodwin
Source: @aarongoodwin/Instagram

Victoria Goodwin is in police custody.

When they were in a relationship, Aaron shared on Instagram how elated he was with his lady, writing, “It finally happened 💍 we got married. After postponing many times due to Covid we got our day. I couldn’t be happier ❤️.”

His love didn’t seem to fade, as on Valentine’s Day in 2025 he shared a picture of Victoria, writing, “My valentine always beats me at mini golf.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.