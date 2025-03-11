'Ghost Adventures' Star Aaron Goodwin's Wife Victoria Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Hire a Hitman to Kill Him

According to TMZ, Victoria was taken into police custody in early March and booked on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police revealed she came up with the plan to murder Aaron while he was filming his show with Zak Bagans.

The arrest report notes cops said Victoria messaged a prisoner in Florida about getting out of her marriage to Aaron, asking, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” They also note she gave details about when Aaron was filming Ghost Adventures and information pertaining to the location he was taping at.

As far as payment for the hitmen, the police explained she set aside $11,515 for the job to be done. The inmate Victoria was corresponding with was the one who was reaching out to a man regarding killing Aaron. “He’s asleep right now in his hotel room,” a message from the prisoner to read. “I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?”