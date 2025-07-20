Giada De Laurentiis Reveals Her Early Days on Food Network: 'I Was Scared Out of My Mind'

Giada De Laurentiis is opening up about her journey to becoming a household name in the culinary world. The chef shared her story on Instagram, revealing how a chance encounter led her to the Food Network nearly 24 years ago.

"I get this question a lot, about how I got on Food Network," De Laurentiis said in a video posted on Tuesday, July 15.

At the time, De Laurentiis worked as a private chef and had made her mark at Beverly Hills' iconic restaurant, Spago. She assisted food stylists when she was invited to contribute to a special issue of Food & Wine magazine.