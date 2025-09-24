Gigi Hadid Defends Ex Zayn Mailk After Fan Accuses Singer of Skipping Their Daughter Khai's 5th Birthday Party

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid is still protective of ex Zayn Mailk, the father of her daughter, nearly four years after their split. On Monday, September 22, the model posted photos from a birthday party she threw for daughter Khai when she turned 5 — but the singer didn't appear in any of the pictures.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrated Daughter's Birthday

Source: @gigihadid/instagram Gigi Hadid confirmed daughter Khai spent her birthday with both of her parents.

His absence prompted one fan to comment on the upload, "wish her dad would also be there..." to which the blonde beauty, 30, replied, "She was with us both on her birthday!! 🩷." Hadid's snaps included two of her hugging Khai and kissing the tot while she sat on the star's lap outside and a few of the colorful party decor. "Celebrating you is the Best Day Ever, every year. Happy 5th Birthday to the light of my life! You are truly everything✨✨⚡️⚡️⚡️," the Guest in Residence designer captioned the post. "So lucky & proud to be your mama!!!!!!! 🧁 (p.s. 5 HOW ?!?)🥹."

Source: @gigihadid/instagram The model and the singer dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 before splitting up for good.

The One Direction alum, 32, didn't post on social media for his child's birthday this year, though he did share a photo holding her while at the beach in 2024. "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter," he gushed at the time. "Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you."

Inside the Exes' Co-Parenting Relationship

Source: @zayn/instagram The mom-of-one insisted she and Malik 'have each other's backs' after their split.

Hadid and the British star dated on and off from 2015 to 2021, with the former giving birth in 2020. Earlier this year, the mom-of-one gave a rare comment on their co-parenting relationship. "Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance," she told Vogue. "That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs."

Source: mega The exes have 'so much respect for each other' despite parting ways, Hadid said.