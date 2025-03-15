Gigi Hadid Opens Up on Co-Parenting With Zayn Malik: 'We’re Not Interested in Giving Everyone Our Whole Story'

The supermodel confirmed she was expecting a child with Malik, 32, during a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show — a moment that marked the beginning of a new chapter in their on-and-off romance. Their daughter, Khai, arrived in September 2020, ushering in a mix of joy and challenges in the public eye.

Speaking to Vogue, Hadid described their evolving relationship, stating it’s now filled with “love and a feeling of camaraderie.” But co-parenting under the lens of fame comes with its own set of complications.

“There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything,” she admitted. “And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together.”