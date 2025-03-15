or
Gigi Hadid Opens Up on Co-Parenting With Zayn Malik: 'We’re Not Interested in Giving Everyone Our Whole Story'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took their daughter Khai for lunch in 2021.

By:

March 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

In a rare glimpse into her co-parenting arrangement, Gigi Hadid revealed that when it comes to her relationship with ex Zayn Malik, their daughter is their primary focus.

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance,” Hadid, 29, spilled during a candid Vogue interview published on March 11. “That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.”

Gigi Hadid Reveals Co-Parenting Arrangements With Zayn Malik
Source: MEGA

The supermodel confirmed she was expecting a child with Malik, 32, during a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show — a moment that marked the beginning of a new chapter in their on-and-off romance. Their daughter, Khai, arrived in September 2020, ushering in a mix of joy and challenges in the public eye.

Speaking to Vogue, Hadid described their evolving relationship, stating it’s now filled with “love and a feeling of camaraderie.” But co-parenting under the lens of fame comes with its own set of complications.

“There is the hard part of the world knowing this much, and thinking they know everything,” she admitted. “And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together.”

Hadid and Malik, who initially sparked romance rumors back in 2015, faced a tumultuous split in October 2021, which centered around an alleged altercation between Malik and Hadid 's mother, Yolanda Hadid. While Zayn has consistently denied any wrongdoing, he pled no contest to four counts of summary harassment.

Fast forward to October 2024, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the supermodel has chosen the path of forgiveness.

“They obviously went through a horrible breakup, but they’ve worked through things for the sake of their daughter and are getting along really well again,” the source disclosed. “Zayn has really mellowed out. He’s done so much growing up and is in a much better place now, mentally and emotionally. It’s such a relief for everyone in his life, especially Gigi.”

Since their split, both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been co-parenting their daughter, Khai.

This source also emphasized that the fashionista will “always have a special place in her heart for” the singer and has “totally forgiven him for what he put her through.”

The insider sang Zayn's praises, noting, “She’s really impressed with all the work he’s done on himself and raves about what a great daddy he is to Khai.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction member weighed in on the alleged incident with Yolanda during a July 2023 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. “I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t,” he told host Alex Cooper. “Because for me, my most valuable thing that I have in life is time, and that takes so much time.”

Zayn Malik spoke out about the incident with his ex's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

He added, “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened, too. And that’s all I really cared about.”

