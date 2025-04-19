Wet and Wild! Gigi Hadid's Hottest Photos
Sunkissed Skin
Gigi Hadid showcased her beach body in a patterned bralette and denim shorts. She wore a baseball cap but still positioned herself in the sunlight for a sunkissed moment.
"..been summering!" she captioned the June 2024 post.
A Hot Birthday Girl!
"twas my bday (week) ♉️♉️🌻 feelin so grateful," she wrote in the caption of a May 2024 photoset, which included a snap taken in an outdoor setting.
The mom-of-one showed off her toned physique in the update, wearing a tiny black bra top and matching bottom with a jacket tied around her lean waist.
Gigi Hadid Conquered Summer
In July 2023 bikini photos, the 29-year-old fashion model set pulses racing in a patterned two-piece, putting her toned body on display as she posed on a lounge chair. She accessorized with beaded necklaces to complete her beach look.
She Turned Heads With Her Daring Look
Sporting a black bikini and a patterned bandana, Hadid accentuated her curves as she posed under an outdoor shower in a July 2019 Instagram snap.
Over a year later, she and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their daughter, Khai.
"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she said in a September 23. 2020, statement.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gigi Hadid Radiated Beauty
Hadid displayed her hourglass figure in a patterned bikini and cover up in a black-and-white Instagram photo. She posed seductively as the wind blew through her hair, helping her achieve a fierce but chic look.
Summer Glow
In July 2019, Hadid flashed her voluptuous rear in an orange bikini top and matching bottom. She struck a pose while holding a straw hat, displaying her curves as she stood in front of a glass door that offered a stunning view of an infinity pool and the sea in Greece.
Gigi Hadid Soaked Up the Sun
The bikini-clad TV personality basked in the sun near a pool area in an April 2019 photoset.
She Delivered a Gentle Reminder
"watch your step. & your spf," she wrote in the caption of a March 2019 update.
Hadid embraced her natural beauty and showed off her moles in a yellow bikini top, capturing the snap while lying on a wooden deck. She also had a hat partially covering her face.