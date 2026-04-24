Gigi Hadid Shows Off Enviable Physique in Tiny Yellow Bikini: Photos

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Gigi Hadid is bringing the heat — and major summer energy — with her latest bikini snaps. The model took to Instagram to repost a sun-soaked photo, showing off her toned physique in a tiny yellow bikini while lounging outdoors. In the shots, Hadid looked completely relaxed as she stretched out against lush greenery, letting the vibrant two-piece and natural backdrop do all the work.

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Source: @leahmccarthy/Instagram Gigi Hadid flaunted her toned physique in a bright yellow bikini during a relaxing outdoor photoshoot.

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Joining her in the photo was her longtime best friend, Leah McCarthy, who originally posted the image. The two soaked up the sun together, with Hadid highlighting her sculpted abs and effortless glow. The barely-there bikini featured delicate string ties and a bold pop of color that perfectly matched the tropical setting. Keeping her look low-key, Hadid went makeup-free and slicked her hair back, leaning into a fresh, beachy vibe. She finished things off with a simple layered necklace.

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She captioned the post, “My sistren,” a sweet nod to her close bond with McCarthy.

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Source: @leahmccarthy/Instagram The supermodel was joined by longtime best friend Leah McCarthy in the picture.

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McCarthy, a social media influencer with nearly 160,000 Instagram followers, often shares glimpses of her life — from fashion looks to travel moments and time with high-profile friends. She’s also posted throwback photos with Hadid from over a decade ago, showing just how far their friendship goes. Back in 2019, McCarthy shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to the supermodel, calling Hadid her “mum in a past life and my sister in the present.”

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Source: @leahmccarthy/Instagram Leah McCarthy has previously shared heartfelt tributes, showing their friendship spans over a decade.

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“We have been laughing, learning, travelling and eating our way through the past eight years of friendship,” she wrote. “I am constantly in awe of what flows naturally from your being. You use your voice for the things that really matter. You show your heart to everyone, and you show your power to only those who deserve it.”

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She also reflected on how much they’ve supported each other over the years. “You celebrate me when I’m strong and you protect me when I’m weak,” she added. “You’re there every day to remind me of who I am and not just how I feel. Every girl in the world deserves a friend like u Jelena, I am so lucky to have u in my life and so lucky to celebrate you on your 24th birthday.”

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Source: MEGA The supermodel previously opened up about how fame has impacted her friendships.