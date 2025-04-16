Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Tanned and Toned Physique in Tiny Plaid Bikini: Photo
Bella Hadid is honoring her Western roots from head to toe.
In a new social media post, the model and longtime horseback rider, 28, went country chic in a red and white plaid bikini accented with silver jewelry and square turquoise earrings.
Hadid's skin glowed as she soaked in the sunshine, with her dark brown hair flowing behind her in soft beach waves.
Upon swiping left on the photo, which she posted as a part of an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, April 15, there was a throwback snapshot of Bella and her sister, Gigi Hadid, in matching red and white bikinis reminiscent of her most recent swim look.
In the photo dump, Bella paid homage to several moments from the past few weeks that left her feeling inspired. The post highlighted her boyfriend — cowboy Adan Banuelos — galloping on a horse and sitting on a picnic blanket with food, bottles of water and Coca Cola in front of a lake.
Bella, who remains an avid horseback rider to this day, included a photo of herself sitting on top of a tall white horse in the sun. She was dressed in a casual gray tank top and kept her hair swept back into a high ponytail so she could keep her eyes on the road. She also shared a candid moment petting a large brown horse, along with photos of a dog, butterflies and the sunset.
The Instagram carousel opened with an image of Bella dipping her hand in a lake, dressed in a thin blue and white tank top and tiny shorts. Her hair was tied back with a pink scarf with a few face-framing strands exposed.
One image previewed Bella's new red hair, which she showcased at a recent shoot in Paris for her upcoming show, The Beauty.
In the Instagram snapshot, she was filming the surrounding nature with a Sony video camera. The model's hair was visibly wet and sitting on top of a black vest she layered over a long white dress.
While shooting The Beauty on Thursday, April 10, she also sported soaked strands, which matched her red leather catsuit. She sat on a motorbike in the bodycon ensemble as she filmed a bike accident scene for the series, which stars Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope.
In the caption of her April 15 social media post, the actress highlighted her skin parfum brand, Orebella. She captioned the photos, "I’ve always felt safest surrounded by nature. it raised me, grounded me, healed me. mother earth has given us everything. we made @orebella with that in mind. made with care, intention, love and respect for all things. happy earth month! holding her close today and always."
Orebella recently collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on a swimsuit designed in the fragrance's signature red hue, as well as a Salted Muse Parfum Set with a gold "Bella x Frankies" travel case.