Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Tanned and Toned Physique in Tiny Plaid Bikini: Photo

In a new social media post, the model and longtime horseback rider, 28, went country chic in a red and white plaid bikini accented with silver jewelry and square turquoise earrings.

Upon swiping left on the photo, which she posted as a part of an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, April 15, there was a throwback snapshot of Bella and her sister, Gigi Hadid , in matching red and white bikinis reminiscent of her most recent swim look.

Hadid's skin glowed as she soaked in the sunshine, with her dark brown hair flowing behind her in soft beach waves.

In the photo dump, Bella paid homage to several moments from the past few weeks that left her feeling inspired. The post highlighted her boyfriend — cowboy Adan Banuelos — galloping on a horse and sitting on a picnic blanket with food, bottles of water and Coca Cola in front of a lake.

Bella, who remains an avid horseback rider to this day, included a photo of herself sitting on top of a tall white horse in the sun. She was dressed in a casual gray tank top and kept her hair swept back into a high ponytail so she could keep her eyes on the road. She also shared a candid moment petting a large brown horse, along with photos of a dog, butterflies and the sunset.

The Instagram carousel opened with an image of Bella dipping her hand in a lake, dressed in a thin blue and white tank top and tiny shorts. Her hair was tied back with a pink scarf with a few face-framing strands exposed.