Gigi Pip —The Hat Brand Encouraging Women To Embrace Every Hat They Wear
Maybe you have a full time job, maybe you have two, maybe you’re still in school, maybe you never finished and are going back, maybe you never plan to. You might have kids that have soccer games and plays and recitals, you might just have a packed social calendar full of meetings and brunches and workout classes.
As women, we’re all vastly different with unique paths and circumstances lying ahead of us, but, no matter our diverging, intersecting and parallel paths, something we all have in common is that we play many different roles in our daily lives. We’re daughters and sisters and mothers, we’re partners and best friends, we’re coworkers and bosses and caretakers and so much more–it can be overwhelming to say the least, even to those most equipped to handle the daily rotation of hats we slip on and off.
Which is why Gigi Pip, a hat company founded by Jon and Ginger Parrish, is working to build confidence in women everywhere and encouraging them to embrace the many roles they fill, or, better yet, the various “hats” they wear in their everyday lives. Made to the high quality standards of custom hat makers, and paired with an attainable price point, Gigi Pip is turning out beautifully made hats that are timeless and of high quality.
Armed with Gigi Pip’s ultra-trendy styles like their bestselling straw hat that just can't stay on the shelf, the Cove, glamorous styles like the River, fall favorites like the Monroe Rancher and crazy-chic styles like the Capri Short, and all falling within an affordable price range, any woman wearing a Gigi Pip hat will instantly feel like she can conquer the world–or, at the very least, her sprawling to-do list.
Gigi Pip lives up to its promise to always provide top-notch products using exclusively high quality materials. The Gigi Pip team also regularly visits every location where its hats are manufactured to conduct quality checks between every step of the hat making process and, above all else, to ensure that employees are being treated fairly.
Gigi Pip is also committed to, and very serious about, providing hats that every woman feels comfortable wearing, which is why there are vegan options available, as well as non-vegan options. To find the perfect hat for you, the Gigi Pip team recommends contacting its support line that is happy to help you find a style that you just can’t get enough of, and with its confidence guarantee, the Gigi Pip team is always more than ready to accommodate its customers’ needs, even if that means covering shipping costs back and forth until you have the perfect hat on your head.
While Gigi Pip’s timeless styles won’t solve all your problems or check off every item on your to-do list, they can make you feel beautiful, powerful and put together while you–sometimes seamlessly, sometimes not-so-seamlessly–move through all your daily roles, and whether you have on your mom, boss, friend or barely-holding-it-together hat, Gigi Pip always has your back– and your head.