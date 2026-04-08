TRUE CRIME NEWS Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Reveals How He Strangled and Dismembered 8 Women as Victims' Relatives React in Horror in Court Source: mega The murderer was arrested in 2023. Allie Fasanella April 8 2026, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 8. The married father-of-two, 62, confessed to strangling and dismembering eight s-- workers and dumping their bodies near Gilgo Beach and other secluded areas on Long Island, N.Y., across several years. According to a report, relatives of the victims were heard gasping in court as Heuermann replied, "Strangulation," when the judge asked how he killed each woman.

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Rex Heuermann looking smug AF as he pleads guilty to murdering 8 people. #rexheuermann #lisk #longislandserialkiller pic.twitter.com/iWUPYMgjX4 — Jay (@jaybronious) April 8, 2026 Source: @jaybronious/x Rex Heuermann showed no emotion as he pleaded guilty to murdering multiple women.

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Rex Heuermann Will Spend the Rest of His Life in Prison

Source: CBS New York/youtube His daughter was seen crying in court.

"He appeared calm and even glib as he rattled off the horrors — at times appearing to be holding back a smirk," the New York Post revealed on Wednesday. The architect — who was arrested while walking away from his midtown Manhattan office on July 13, 2023 — had previously maintained his innocence. According the Post, Heuermann's daughter, Victoria, broke down in tears when he recalled dismembering his victims and wrapping their remains in burlap sacks. "He will serve three consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole," prosecutors said.

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Rex Heuermann Admitted to an Eighth Woman's Murder He Wasn't Charged With

Source: CBS New York/youtube Rex Heuermann has been charged with killing seven women.

The Massapequa Park businessman was charged with killing seven s-- workers between 1993 and 2010, but he also admitted to murdering another victim whose death he had not been previously linked to. Rex confessed to murdering Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who were known as the "Gilgo Four" — as well as Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla. While he wasn't formally charged with her death, he also owned up to killing Karen Vergata as a part of the plea agreement.

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Rex Heuermann Allegedly Cared About the Families of the Victims

Source: 48 Hours/youtube The accused serial killer flew under the radar for decades.

The serial killer's lawyer Michael Brown said his client’s admission came after Judge Timothy Mazzei ruled to allow all of the DNA evidence to be used. Rex also apparently "wanted to save the families of the victims the ordeal of going to trial," according to Michael. "Coupled with saving his family that ordeal — it was definitely a factor," he told reporters.

Source: mega He will be sentenced on June 17.