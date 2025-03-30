Lauren Graham's $12 Million Fortune: How the 'Gilmore Girls' Star Keeps the Cash Flowing

As of March, Graham flaunts an impressive net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Graham's earnings mostly came from her acting chops. She kicked off her career hawking products in commercials for big names like Cascade, Dimetapp and AT&T.

Her small-screen debut came in 1996 with a cameo on Loving. A year later, she graced the silver screen in the film Nightwatch.