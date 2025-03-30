Lauren Graham's $12 Million Fortune: How the 'Gilmore Girls' Star Keeps the Cash Flowing
Lauren Graham, the queen of quirky mom roles, became a household name as Lorelai Gilmore on the iconic Gilmore Girls. But how does this beloved star keep her bank account brimming?
What is Lauren Graham's Net Worth?
As of March, Graham flaunts an impressive net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Graham's earnings mostly came from her acting chops. She kicked off her career hawking products in commercials for big names like Cascade, Dimetapp and AT&T.
Her small-screen debut came in 1996 with a cameo on Loving. A year later, she graced the silver screen in the film Nightwatch.
From 2000 to 2007, she captured hearts in Gilmore Girls, later reprising her role for the Netflix revival, A Year in the Life, released in 2016. But wait, that’s not all — she also charmed audiences as Sarah Braverman in the hit NBC series Parenthood from 2010 to 2015 and took on the role of Alex Morrow in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers from 2021 to 2022.
Graham's film credits read like a go-to list for rom-com lovers: Sweet November (2001), Bad Santa (2003), The Pacifier (2005), Because I Said So (2007), Evan Almighty (2007), all the way up to Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016), and her upcoming titles, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024) and Twinless (2025).
A Multi-Talented Author
This powerhouse isn’t just about acting; she’s a published author too! Graham penned her first novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe, in 2013, with a second book — a memoir titled Talking as Fast as I Can — which came out in 2016.
Her literary journey continued with In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It in 2018 and Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember in 2022.
When it comes to her journeys in acting and writing, Graham has wisdom to share. "The main thing I’ve learned in both is there’s nothing that does not benefit from more practice," she reflected on Goodreads. "And the more you stop thinking about results and just be in the doing of it, without regard to where you’re going, you’ll find your way."
No Gilmore Residuals?
Despite Gilmore Girls reviving its fan base on Netflix, Graham dropped a bombshell about the streaming service. “There really are no residuals on Netflix. Sorry! But I’ve been paid in love,” she revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March. “We have definitely reached more people than we were reaching on The WB... Now it’s trickled into younger people, older people, men whose kids or wives probably have forced them to watch it. I get stopped a lot. It surprises me every time though. I don’t know why."