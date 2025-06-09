'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More

While the official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia Season 4 has not been announced, creator Sarah Lampert said its official theme is "Cycles and Origins."

Meanwhile, Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia, told Tudum, "Sarah has some incredible things planned, and I can't wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia."

Reflecting on the events of the second season, Howey added, "Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it's quite sobering. It's also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She's now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions."

As for her character, Howey expressed her hopes for Georgia to go outside her comfort zone.

"There is a glimmer of hope at the end of Season 3. It starts small, but it's starting, so I think it's possible," she said.

Antonia Gentry also teased fans about her character's "brand-new character aspect," adding she wants Ginny to be a "b-----."

"Let's give her some sick braids. She grew over the summer, and she's ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family, because, like, s--- everybody else. She comes back from Korea, and she is like, 'I'm cultured now,'" she continued.