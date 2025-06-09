'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Will There Be 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4?
Ginny & Georgia will launch the masses into an emotional whirlwind with its gripping new installment.
The Netflix series follows "angsty, awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible, dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had: a normal life," per the official synopsis.
Following the premiere of Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on June 5, viewers began to zero in on the series' fourth season. The streaming giant announced the renewal of the fourth installment when it confirmed its third season in May 2023.
What Will 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 Be About?
While the official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia Season 4 has not been announced, creator Sarah Lampert said its official theme is "Cycles and Origins."
Meanwhile, Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia, told Tudum, "Sarah has some incredible things planned, and I can't wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia."
Reflecting on the events of the second season, Howey added, "Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it's quite sobering. It's also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She's now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions."
As for her character, Howey expressed her hopes for Georgia to go outside her comfort zone.
"There is a glimmer of hope at the end of Season 3. It starts small, but it's starting, so I think it's possible," she said.
Antonia Gentry also teased fans about her character's "brand-new character aspect," adding she wants Ginny to be a "b-----."
"Let's give her some sick braids. She grew over the summer, and she's ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family, because, like, s--- everybody else. She comes back from Korea, and she is like, 'I'm cultured now,'" she continued.
Who Will Be in the Cast of 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4?
Though no official cast lineup has been revealed yet, fans can expect to see familiar faces in the cast of Ginny & Georgia Season 4.
In addition to Howey and Gentry, the Netflix show also features Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, Katie Douglas, Tameka Griffiths, Felix Mallard, Alex Mallari Jr., Nathan Mitchell, Nikki Roumel, Scott Porter, Jennifer Robertson and Sara Waisglass.
When Will 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 Be Released?
Netflix has not set a release date for Ginny & Georgia Season 4, but the show and Lampert previously confirmed the team already began working on it.
"First day of the Season 4 writer's room!!! Based on today alone, Season 4 is going to be a RIDE," the caption of the Instagram collaborative post in February read.
Will There Be 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 5?
As of press time, Netflix has offered no words about a potential Ginny & Georgia Season 5. However, former showrunner Debra J. Fisher previously disclosed they pitched it as a four-season series.
"When Sarah (Lampert) and I pitched the show to Netflix, we did pitch four seasons, so we know what we want the end game to be. We know what we want the last episode to be," she told The Hollywood Reporter.