BREAKING NEWS 'Girls' Star Allison Williams Is Married! Actress Secretly Ties the Knot With Alexander Dreymon Source: MEGA Allison Williams secretly got married to Alexander Dreymon.

Allison Williams is married! The Girls star, 37, quietly tied the knot with Alexander Dreymon, 42, according to a news outlet. Williams recently hinted the two were hitched when she referred to Dreymon as her "husband" in an interview with The Guardian, which was published in late June.

Source: MEGA The pair began dating at the end of 2019.

The pair, who share son Arlo, met on the set of Horizon Line, where they played a couple. They began dating at the end of 2019. That same year, they made their red carpet debut at the L.A. premiere of Williams' film M3GAN. He later posted on Instagram, confirming they were engaged, as he called her his "fiancée." "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It’s the ultimate fun scarefest. I’m so proud of my gorgeous fiancée," Dreymon wrote at the time.

Source: MEGA The duo share son Arlo.

The pair typically keep their relationship private, but they've been spotted at several events, including New York Fashion Week in February 2024, the Met Gala in May 2024 and the Giorgio Armani Women's SS25 fashion show in October 2024. The starlet recently got candid about giving birth to her son.

"From the moment I arrived, pre-epidural, every time I had a contraction... his heart rate would go down," the mom-of-one said on the latest episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "Huge trauma. Deeply stressful. I realized in that moment that I hadn't thought about the possibility of having a C-section." "I hadn't pictured it, wondered what it was like. I kind of was like, blah blah blah blah blah. I've never had surgery. I don't wanna think about this. And so I didn't," she continued. "And then there I was being told that this had to happen. And that was just like a profoundly scary moment where I realized like, 'Oh my God. I'm about to have surgery for the first time. And this all just feels extremely scary and not what I was picturing.'"