Gisele Bündchen’s Dating History: 8 Men She Was Linked to Before Joaquim Valente
João Paulo Diniz
Gisele Bündchen was 19 when she started dating businessman João Paulo Diniz, who was 17 years her senior, in 1999. They dated for a few months before calling it quits.
Scott Barnhill
After her breakup from Diniz, Bündchen moved on with fellow model Scott Barnhill, only to call it quits after a few months. But even after their split, the pair worked together for a 1999 Vogue issue.
"She's always known what she wanted. I wish the best for her," Barnhill said of Bündchen in his interview with NY Daily News.
Rico Mansur
In 2002, Rico Mansur called off his engagement to Isabella Florentino after meeting Bündchen. Their meeting led to their six-month romance.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Bündchen dated her longtime boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, until they called it quits in 2005. Their relationship started when she was 20 years old, and she reportedly suffered from anxiety at the time.
"Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher; they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves," she told People at the time. "And I think that's what he was. What is good versus bad? I honor him for what he was."
Kelly Slater
Bündchen moved on quickly and sparked a new romance with professional surfer Kelly Slater. They dated for less than a year, from 2005 until early 2006.
Josh Hartnett
After Slater, Bündchen laid her eyes on then-newly single Josh Hartnett, who had just broken up with Scarlett Johansson. The duo were spotted making out in New York City, but the spark ended in late 2006.
Tom Brady
Bündchen felt love as soon as she saw Tom Brady when they went on a blind date in 2006. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2009, the supermodel said she knew "he was the one" at the time.
"The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'" she declared.
After dating for three years, Brady popped the question in January 2009 and married her the next month. In the years thereafter, they welcomed their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.
However, the then-couple also began facing challenges due to Brady coming out of retirement and returning to the "violent sport." She also told ELLE she wanted her to be more present with their kids.
On October 28, 2022, they filed for divorce in Florida and confirmed the dissolution of their marriage later that day.
"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said on his show, "Let's Go!"
They have been co-parenting their children following their relationship's downfall.
Joaquim Valente
One month after finalizing her divorce from Brady, Bündchen was spotted out and about with Joaquim Valente. She, however, maintained in her interviews that they were just friends.
In February, a source confirmed they had been dating since June 2023. Bündchen then spoke about their relationship for the first time in March 2024.
"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she told The New York Times. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."