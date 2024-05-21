Gisele Bündchen’s Dating History: 8 Men She Was Linked to Before Joaquim Valente

Bündchen felt love as soon as she saw Tom Brady when they went on a blind date in 2006. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2009, the supermodel said she knew "he was the one" at the time.

"The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'" she declared.

After dating for three years, Brady popped the question in January 2009 and married her the next month. In the years thereafter, they welcomed their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

However, the then-couple also began facing challenges due to Brady coming out of retirement and returning to the "violent sport." She also told ELLE she wanted her to be more present with their kids.

On October 28, 2022, they filed for divorce in Florida and confirmed the dissolution of their marriage later that day.

"Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said on his show, "Let's Go!"

They have been co-parenting their children following their relationship's downfall.