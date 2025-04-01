Hot Pics! Gisele Bündchen's Most Daring Moments

Hot Pics! Gisele Bündchen's Most Daring Moments
A Dream Come True
Gisele Bündchen checked an item off her to-do list when she finally visited Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil.
In a snap from her July 2024 photoset, the supermodel showcased her fit figure in a black one-piece swimsuit while relaxing on the sand dunes. She struck a pose, lying on the protected area and extending her arms slightly outward.
"Sempre sonhei em visitar os Lençóis. Que lindo que é o nosso Brasil!❤️ I’ve always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses. Brazil is so beautiful!" she wrote in the caption.
Happy and Free
In a July 2024 beach getaway with her kids, Bündchen happily hopped on the beach while wearing a skimpy two-piece bikini.
A Fun Time in South America
Bündchen flaunted her fit physique in a tiny leopard-print bikini as she jumped for joy on a sandy beach in Brazil.
"Special little moments❤️ Pequenos momentos especiais," she captioned the photoset.
Gisele Bündchen Showed Off Her Curves
"Foi muito especial voltar ao Carnaval e prestigiar esta festa tão linda da nossa cultura.✨ It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture," Bündchen captioned a February 2023 photoset.
It included a snap showing the 44-year-old mom-of-three posing in a daring crop top and low-waisted white jeans with a black tie belt.
She Enjoyed Some Me Time
Bündchen dazzled in a printed two-piece bikini while sitting on a rock in a June 2021 photo.
Celebrating Earth Day
In April 2017, Bündchen leaped beachside in a bold bikini to celebrate Earth Day.
"God bless our beautiful Mother Earth 🌎🙏✨," she captioned the photo.
Gisele Bündchen Posed in a Gorgeous Bikini Snap
The wellness guru stunned in a scanty bikini as she jumped inside a heart drawn in the sand, with her two dogs lying nearby.
She shared in the caption, "Feliz dia do fã para todos os meus queridos fãs que dedicam seu tempo para deixar uma mensagem aqui. Muito obrigada por todo carinho e amor. Um beijo no coração de vocês e tenham um lindo dia !!!! ❤️ Thank you to all my dear fans who dedicate your time to leave a message here. Thank you for all the love. A kiss in your heart and have a beautiful day!!!!"