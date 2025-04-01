Hot Pics! Gisele Bündchen's Most Daring Moments

Gisele Bündchen checked an item off her to-do list when she finally visited Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in Brazil.

In a snap from her July 2024 photoset, the supermodel showcased her fit figure in a black one-piece swimsuit while relaxing on the sand dunes. She struck a pose, lying on the protected area and extending her arms slightly outward.

"Sempre sonhei em visitar os Lençóis. Que lindo que é o nosso Brasil!❤️ I’ve always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses. Brazil is so beautiful!" she wrote in the caption.