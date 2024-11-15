A Cinematic First: Gladiator II Museum-Style Exhibits and Digital Auction Marketplace Let Fans Own Iconic Props and Artifacts from the Film
Gladiator II is bringing audiences back to ancient Rome in an epic way that goes beyond the screen. Regal Cinemas, Fandango, and The Realest have joined forces to offer a truly unique experience for fans of the saga that began with Gladiator, Ridley Scott's monumental film starring Russell Crowe. With stunning visuals and a story of honor, revenge, and resilience, Gladiator captivated the world, becoming a cultural touchstone and winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Gladiator II invites audiences into this legendary world once more, but this time, fans can get closer than ever before.
In a collaboration that feels tailor-made for movie lovers, select Regal theaters across the U.S. have transformed into immersive exhibits displaying authentic props and costumes from Gladiator II. These museum-style displays give fans an up-close look at items used in the film, from gladiator armor to intricately crafted swords and costumes. Participating theaters include iconic spots like Times Square and Union Square in New York City, Red Rock in Las Vegas, and Irvine Spectrum in California, offering fans a new way to experience the film’s cinematic grandeur.
And it doesn’t stop there. Through The Realest, an exclusive digital auction platform for verified memorabilia, fans and collectors have the opportunity to bid on these authentic pieces and take a part of Gladiator II home. With items authenticated by The Realest's industry-leading standards, fans can be sure they’re getting genuine pieces of the movie’s history. Part of the proceeds from this auction will also benefit Team Rubicon’s Response Fund, supporting hurricane relief efforts, which adds a meaningful touch to the experience.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The film itself, directed once again by Ridley Scott, introduces us to new characters brought to life by some of today’s most celebrated stars. Paul Mescal, known for his emotionally resonant performance in Normal People, takes on the role of Lucius, the nephew of the original hero Maximus. Forced to confront his past and navigate the brutal politics of ancient Rome, Lucius must find his way in a world ruled by tyrannical emperors. Alongside Mescal, Pedro Pascal, a fan favorite from The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, lends his compelling presence to the film, joined by Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn and the legendary Denzel Washington. Together, this powerhouse cast brings a new level of intensity to the screen.
“At Fandango, we strive to provide fans with exclusive opportunities that enhance the moviegoing experience,” says Will McIntosh, President of Fandango. “Through our collaboration with The Realest and Regal, we’re providing movie lovers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of the magic used in making Gladiator II.”
This collaboration makes Gladiator II an experience like no other. The digital auction marketplace powered by The Realest lets fans explore and bid on a carefully curated selection of props and costumes, providing access to one-of-a-kind items like Lucius's gladiator armor, emperor’s robes, and other hand-forged artifacts—all pieces that bring the world of ancient Rome to life on screen. Aniefre Essien, CMO of The Realest, is enthusiastic about the chance to connect fans with this exclusive memorabilia: “By offering authentic Gladiator II movie props directly to fans, we’re creating a one-of-a-kind experience,” he says. “This collaboration with Fandango and Regal Cinemas lets fans not only witness cinematic history but also take a piece of it home.”
For moviegoers who want to make their experience even more memorable, Regal’s immersive exhibits offer a rare chance to see these props and costumes up close. John Curry, Senior Vice President of Regal, describes the excitement surrounding the campaign: “To complement this exciting, one-of-a-kind experience, we are thrilled to provide fans with an in-theatre exhibit that will immerse movie lovers in the world of Gladiator II. We can’t wait to see the expression on fans’ faces when they see the incredible props used in the making of Gladiator II and then see those same items on the big screen.”