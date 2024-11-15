A Cinematic First: Gladiator II Museum-Style Exhibits and Digital Auction Marketplace Let Fans Own Iconic Props and Artifacts from the Film

Gladiator II is bringing audiences back to ancient Rome in an epic way that goes beyond the screen. Regal Cinemas, Fandango, and The Realest have joined forces to offer a truly unique experience for fans of the saga that began with Gladiator, Ridley Scott's monumental film starring Russell Crowe. With stunning visuals and a story of honor, revenge, and resilience, Gladiator captivated the world, becoming a cultural touchstone and winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Gladiator II invites audiences into this legendary world once more, but this time, fans can get closer than ever before.

In a collaboration that feels tailor-made for movie lovers, select Regal theaters across the U.S. have transformed into immersive exhibits displaying authentic props and costumes from Gladiator II. These museum-style displays give fans an up-close look at items used in the film, from gladiator armor to intricately crafted swords and costumes. Participating theaters include iconic spots like Times Square and Union Square in New York City, Red Rock in Las Vegas, and Irvine Spectrum in California, offering fans a new way to experience the film’s cinematic grandeur.

And it doesn’t stop there. Through The Realest, an exclusive digital auction platform for verified memorabilia, fans and collectors have the opportunity to bid on these authentic pieces and take a part of Gladiator II home. With items authenticated by The Realest's industry-leading standards, fans can be sure they’re getting genuine pieces of the movie’s history. Part of the proceeds from this auction will also benefit Team Rubicon’s Response Fund, supporting hurricane relief efforts, which adds a meaningful touch to the experience.