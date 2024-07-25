Glasses2you’s Makeup Tips for Glasses Wearers
If you wear glasses, you know the struggle: trying to find the perfect balance between looking chic and making sure your makeup doesn’t get lost behind your frames. Many glasses wearers face common issues such as shadowy eyes, disappearing lashes, and the annoying nose smudge. On top of that, glasses can magnify your eyes, making it even more challenging to achieve the desired look. But fear not, because mastering makeup with glasses is easier than you think. With the right tips and tricks, you can enhance your natural beauty and make your eyes pop, even behind those stylish specs.
Glasses2you, one the largest glasses retailers, knows a thing or two about this problem and they’ve got just the perfect tips to help you look great behind those lenses.
The Eyebrow Game: Frame Your Frames
One of the most crucial aspects of makeup for glasses wearers is the eyebrows. Your glasses draw attention to this area, so it’s essential to keep your brows well-groomed and defined. Use a brow pencil or powder that matches your natural brow colour to fill in any sparse areas and create a strong arch. Remember, your glasses frame your face, but your brows frame your glasses.
Brighten Up: The Power of Concealer
Glasses can sometimes cast shadows around your eyes, making you look tired. To combat this, use a brightening concealer under your eyes. Apply it in a triangular shape, with the base along your lower lash line and the point extending towards your cheek. This technique not only conceals dark circles but also brings light to your eyes, making them stand out behind your lenses.
Eyeliner Techniques: Precision is Key
Eyeliner can be a game-changer for glasses wearers. To make your eyes pop, opt for a precise application close to the lash line. For those with thicker frames, a slightly thicker line works well to balance out the proportions. If you have thin frames, stick to a more delicate line. Winged eyeliner can also add a touch of glamour and draw attention to your eyes. Glasses2you advises, “Always choose a waterproof formula for both eyeliner and mascara to avoid smudging onto your lenses.”
Speaking of Mascara…
Having long lashes for glasses wearers can be a bit of a pain. To keep those lovely lashes from touching your lenses, curl them. This also helps open up your eyes. Opt for a volumising and lengthening mascara, focusing on the roots to give them a lift without making them too long, which can brush against your lenses. “A good lash primer can also add extra volume and hold,” suggests the Glasses2you team.
Eyeshadow Essentials: Color and Contrast
When it comes to eyeshadow, choose colours that complement your frames and enhance your eye colour. Neutral tones like beige, taupe, and soft browns are universally flattering and work well with any frame colour. For a more dramatic look, metallic shades can add a bit of sparkle and catch the light beautifully. Glasses2you recommends avoiding overly dark shades, as they can make your eyes appear sunken behind your lenses. If you’re farsighted and your lenses magnify your eyes, stick to matte shades which can help avoid an overly intense look.
The Nose Knows: Preventing Smudges
One of the biggest annoyances for glasses wearers is the dreaded nose smudge from foundation. To prevent this, use a matte primer on the bridge of your nose before applying foundation. Set it with a translucent powder to reduce oil and shine. Glasses2you’s experts advise, “Less is more on the nose area; the lighter the product, the less likely it is to smudge.”
Final Thoughts
Wearing glasses doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice glamour, in fact, it may even add to it. With these expert tips from Glasses2you, you can confidently rock your frames and look fabulous at the same time. Remember, it’s all about enhancing your features and finding the right balance. Whether you’re going for a natural look or something more dramatic, these tips will help you shine.
Ready to update your eyewear collection? Visit Glasses2you for a wide range of stylish, affordable glasses that complement your unique style. Because looking good and feeling great shouldn’t come with a high price tag.
Explore their collection today at Glasses2you and discover the perfect pair of glasses to match your makeup style.