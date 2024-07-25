Glasses2you’s Makeup Tips for Glasses Wearers

Glasses2you, one the largest glasses retailers, knows a thing or two about this problem and they’ve got just the perfect tips to help you look great behind those lenses.

The Eyebrow Game: Frame Your Frames

One of the most crucial aspects of makeup for glasses wearers is the eyebrows. Your glasses draw attention to this area, so it’s essential to keep your brows well-groomed and defined. Use a brow pencil or powder that matches your natural brow colour to fill in any sparse areas and create a strong arch. Remember, your glasses frame your face, but your brows frame your glasses.

Brighten Up: The Power of Concealer

Glasses can sometimes cast shadows around your eyes, making you look tired. To combat this, use a brightening concealer under your eyes. Apply it in a triangular shape, with the base along your lower lash line and the point extending towards your cheek. This technique not only conceals dark circles but also brings light to your eyes, making them stand out behind your lenses.