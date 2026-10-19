Gleb Savchenko Slams Carrie Ann Inaba's 'DWTS' Lift Criticism, Says 'Team Val' Amid Jenna Johnson Controversy

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Former Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is pulling no punches when it comes to the ongoing drama surrounding judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Speaking out on TikTok following the panel's critique of Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr.’s recent Super Bowl Night samba, the 43-year-old dancer openly sided against the show's scoring decision. “It’s probably [because] Carrie Ann just had to say something, because she’s the lift police on Dancing With the Stars,” Savchenko said. “She was just doing her job, creating a good TV moment. But, yeah, I’d say Team Val on this one,” he stated, taking the side of Johnson’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, who has received a one-week suspension.

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Savchenko Defended the Controversial Routine

Source: MEGA Savchenko insisted the contested movement was not a lift.

Breaking down why he disagreed with the penalty, Savchenko asserted that the maneuver did not break any couple's dancing rules. He explained that the movement was an assist-based trick performed with the help of backup dancers rather than an illegal lift executed between the main partners. Calling the penalty completely unwarranted, he added, “It wasn’t a lift. It was a trick that has been done by true dancers helping Harry. We’ve seen it many, many times. Jenna didn’t lift him, he didn’t lift Jenna … it wasn’t done in the couple, so I think it’s b-------."

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Savchenko Criticized Bersten as the Replacement Choice

Source: MEGA The former pro questioned Bersten's technical ability and artistic skills.

Savchenko did not stop at defending the dance. He also took aim at fellow pro Alan Bersten, who was chosen to step in and partner with Chmerkovskiy’s dance partner, Jenna Dewan, during the fallout. Savchenko slammed the decision to replace Chmerkovskiy with Bersten, casting doubt on his technical chops and creative depth. “Alan, I think he’s Alan. I mean, he’s just not up to the level of dancing, like, period,” Savchenko shared, adding, “[The] quality, the technique. He’s a good dancer, I guess, for TV, but if we talk about art? Like creating art? He’s like, eh.”

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Chmerkovskiy Sparked Backlash With Online Threats

Source: MEGA Chmerkovskiy posted an aggressive social media comment targeting Inaba.

The conflict originated when Chmerkovskiy publicly confronted Inaba on social media to defend his wife following the panel's critique. In a now-deleted post directed at the judge, the veteran dancer referenced Will Smith’s Oscars altercation, writing, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” The aggressive remark immediately drew widespread condemnation, prompting network executives to step in.

Producers Benched Chmerkovskiy for Inappropriate Conduct

Source: MEGA BBC Studios officially suspended Chmerkovskiy from the show.