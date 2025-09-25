Glen Powell Recalls Awkward Dating Mishap That Ended With a Broken Nose: 'Gruesome'

Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell has had his share of bad nights out, including one that left his date with a broken nose. “I would do this thing as a kid where I do like skateboard moves,” Powell, 36, recounted during the Thursday, September 25, episode of the “Therapuss” podcast. “You know where you jump off of something and kinda like spin. You know? Alright, I was not as cool. Like parkour?”

Glen Powell Revealed Dating Blunder

Source: MEGA Glen Powell described the dating disaster as 'gruesome.'

During a skateboard move, the actor didn’t realize his date was following closely behind. “I spun and I knocked her ...I elbowed her in the face and I broke her nose,” the Anyone But You actor revealed, noting the whole situation was pretty “gruesome” as his partner “bled out” during the evening. “And I was like, that really summed up my love life for the next while,” Powell jokingly told the host, who asked if he was able to recover after the accident. “No, no, no. I mean there's nothing to do. You ruined it in so many ways. She's, like, trying to play it off and it was, like, really not good,” Powell added.

Glen Powell Addressed How He Broke His Date's Nose

Source: MEGA Glen Powell appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after the show was reinstated.

Glen Powell Appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: NBC Glen Powell was 'honored' to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

"I'm honored. I'm just so happy you're back," Powell told Kimmel, 57, before diving into a story about his pre-fame days and how the talk show host would give him access to the green room. “So when you can't afford snacks or alcohol, I could always come to the Jimmy Kimmel show and have my feast." Powell took to Instagram to reflect on his late-night talk show appearance, sharing photos of himself behind the scenes on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set. “Thanks for having me back, Jimmy. What an honor,” he captioned the photos.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Was Pulled Off the Air

Source: MEGA 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' was pulled off the air on September 17.