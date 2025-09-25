Glen Powell Recalls Awkward Dating Mishap That Ended With a Broken Nose: 'Gruesome'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Glen Powell has had his share of bad nights out, including one that left his date with a broken nose.
“I would do this thing as a kid where I do like skateboard moves,” Powell, 36, recounted during the Thursday, September 25, episode of the “Therapuss” podcast. “You know where you jump off of something and kinda like spin. You know? Alright, I was not as cool. Like parkour?”
Glen Powell Revealed Dating Blunder
During a skateboard move, the actor didn’t realize his date was following closely behind. “I spun and I knocked her ...I elbowed her in the face and I broke her nose,” the Anyone But You actor revealed, noting the whole situation was pretty “gruesome” as his partner “bled out” during the evening.
“And I was like, that really summed up my love life for the next while,” Powell jokingly told the host, who asked if he was able to recover after the accident.
“No, no, no. I mean there's nothing to do. You ruined it in so many ways. She's, like, trying to play it off and it was, like, really not good,” Powell added.
Glen Powell Addressed How He Broke His Date's Nose
Powell’s podcast interview came one day after the Hit Man actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, September 24, which marked the first episode since the show was put on an “indefinite” hiatus nearly a week ago.
During his introduction, host Jimmy Kimmel apologized to the actor for pulling him “into the middle of all of this,” as the show had only been reinstated one day earlier.
Glen Powell Appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
"I'm honored. I'm just so happy you're back," Powell told Kimmel, 57, before diving into a story about his pre-fame days and how the talk show host would give him access to the green room. “So when you can't afford snacks or alcohol, I could always come to the Jimmy Kimmel show and have my feast."
Powell took to Instagram to reflect on his late-night talk show appearance, sharing photos of himself behind the scenes on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set. “Thanks for having me back, Jimmy. What an honor,” he captioned the photos.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Was Pulled Off the Air
Kimmel’s show was pulled from the air following comments he made during the September 15 broadcast about Charlie Kirk and the MAGA movement. The decision followed pressure from the FCC and Nexstar, the largest broadcast and digital media company in the U.S., which operates dozens of ABC affiliates. In a September 17 press release, Nexstar said it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”
The decision to pull Kimmel’s show caused major backlash, as more than 400 celebrities, including Martin Short and Tom Hanks, banded together to sign a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union, warning of the ramifications on Americans’ right to speak freely. It also caused major financial consequences, as The Walt Disney Company’s stock fell 2.39 percent in just five days, equivalent to nearly $5 billion.