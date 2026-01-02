Glenn Close Reflects on Revealing Moments in 'Fatal Attraction': 'They Weren't Anything Spectacular'
Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Glenn Close couldn’t help but feel surprised during a recent viewing of her iconic film, Fatal Attraction.
The actress joined her All's Fair costars to watch the 1987 thriller, and she was taken aback by how much of her chest appeared on screen.
It all began when Kim Kardashian, who admitted she had never seen the film, suggested a cozy movie night. "Kim said, 'Let's all go over to my mother's house in our ski pajamas and watch Fatal Attraction,'" Close recounted on The Graham Norton Show.
When Norton asked if it felt awkward for Close to watch herself with others, she admitted, "Well, I hadn't seen it in a very long time. I mean, memories flew back into my mind, especially I didn't know that I showed my b----- so much. They weren't anything spectacular to see, but they were visible."
Close delivered a memorable performance as Alex Forrest, a woman dangerously obsessed with a married man (played by Michael Douglas) in the classic thriller directed by Adrian Lyne. Her portrayal earned her one of eight Oscar nominations.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In Ryan Murphy's new legal drama, All's Fair, Close shares the screen with Kardashian, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson.
Kardashian previously mentioned on The View in October that the women had a gathering to view Close's renowned film. "We had a little sleepover. It was really fun," she said during an interview on October 28.
Close's fun and candid personality shone through during their watch party. Kardashian revealed, "Let me tell you, Glenn was wasted. So, she was spilling every tea!"
While All's Fair enjoys a solid viewership, the show — especially Kardashian's performance — has faced some scathing reviews. Nevertheless, on November 24, the streaming platform announced that the series would return for a Season 2.
"Batten down the hatches, we're coming BACK," Close captioned a post about the news on Instagram.
The show follows "team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice," per a synopsis.
"Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it," the description reads.