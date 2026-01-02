Glenn Close Reflects on Revealing Moments in 'Fatal Attraction': 'They Weren't Anything Spectacular'

Article continues below advertisement

Glenn Close couldn’t help but feel surprised during a recent viewing of her iconic film, Fatal Attraction. The actress joined her All's Fair costars to watch the 1987 thriller, and she was taken aback by how much of her chest appeared on screen.

Source: MEGA Glenn Close was surprised while rewatching ‘Fatal Attraction’ with her castmates.

It all began when Kim Kardashian, who admitted she had never seen the film, suggested a cozy movie night. "Kim said, 'Let's all go over to my mother's house in our ski pajamas and watch Fatal Attraction,'" Close recounted on The Graham Norton Show. When Norton asked if it felt awkward for Close to watch herself with others, she admitted, "Well, I hadn't seen it in a very long time. I mean, memories flew back into my mind, especially I didn't know that I showed my b----- so much. They weren't anything spectacular to see, but they were visible."

Source: Paramount Pictures Kim Kardashian suggested the movie night during filming for 'All’s Fair.'

Close delivered a memorable performance as Alex Forrest, a woman dangerously obsessed with a married man (played by Michael Douglas) in the classic thriller directed by Adrian Lyne. Her portrayal earned her one of eight Oscar nominations.

Source: Paramount Pictures Glenn Close joked about how much of her chest appeared in the film.

In Ryan Murphy's new legal drama, All's Fair, Close shares the screen with Kardashian, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson. Kardashian previously mentioned on The View in October that the women had a gathering to view Close's renowned film. "We had a little sleepover. It was really fun," she said during an interview on October 28.

Source: MEGA Despite mixed reviews, 'All’s Fair' has been renewed for a second season.

Close's fun and candid personality shone through during their watch party. Kardashian revealed, "Let me tell you, Glenn was wasted. So, she was spilling every tea!"