or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Glenn Close
OK LogoNEWS

Glenn Close Reflects on Revealing Moments in 'Fatal Attraction': 'They Weren't Anything Spectacular'

split photo of Glen Close
Source: MEGA; Paramount Pictures

Glenn Close reflected on rewatching 'Fatal Attraction' with Kim Kardashian and her 'All’s Fair' cast.

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Glenn Close couldn’t help but feel surprised during a recent viewing of her iconic film, Fatal Attraction.

The actress joined her All's Fair costars to watch the 1987 thriller, and she was taken aback by how much of her chest appeared on screen.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Glenn Close was surprised while rewatching ‘Fatal Attraction’ with her castmates.
Source: MEGA

Glenn Close was surprised while rewatching ‘Fatal Attraction’ with her castmates.

Article continues below advertisement

It all began when Kim Kardashian, who admitted she had never seen the film, suggested a cozy movie night. "Kim said, 'Let's all go over to my mother's house in our ski pajamas and watch Fatal Attraction,'" Close recounted on The Graham Norton Show.

When Norton asked if it felt awkward for Close to watch herself with others, she admitted, "Well, I hadn't seen it in a very long time. I mean, memories flew back into my mind, especially I didn't know that I showed my b----- so much. They weren't anything spectacular to see, but they were visible."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian suggested the movie night during filming for 'All’s Fair.'
Source: Paramount Pictures

Kim Kardashian suggested the movie night during filming for 'All’s Fair.'

Article continues below advertisement

Close delivered a memorable performance as Alex Forrest, a woman dangerously obsessed with a married man (played by Michael Douglas) in the classic thriller directed by Adrian Lyne. Her portrayal earned her one of eight Oscar nominations.

MORE ON:
Glenn Close

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Glenn Close joked about how much of her chest appeared in the film.
Source: Paramount Pictures

Glenn Close joked about how much of her chest appeared in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

In Ryan Murphy's new legal drama, All's Fair, Close shares the screen with Kardashian, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson.

Kardashian previously mentioned on The View in October that the women had a gathering to view Close's renowned film. "We had a little sleepover. It was really fun," she said during an interview on October 28.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Despite mixed reviews, 'All’s Fair' has been renewed for a second season.
Source: MEGA

Despite mixed reviews, 'All’s Fair' has been renewed for a second season.

Article continues below advertisement

Close's fun and candid personality shone through during their watch party. Kardashian revealed, "Let me tell you, Glenn was wasted. So, she was spilling every tea!"

While All's Fair enjoys a solid viewership, the show — especially Kardashian's performance — has faced some scathing reviews. Nevertheless, on November 24, the streaming platform announced that the series would return for a Season 2.

"Batten down the hatches, we're coming BACK," Close captioned a post about the news on Instagram.

The show follows "team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice," per a synopsis.

"Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it," the description reads.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.