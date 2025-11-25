GloRilla Reveals Beyoncé Is Her Dream Artist to Collaborate With on a Song: 'Of Course!'

Article continues below advertisement

GloRilla is on a high — musically, creatively and stylishly — and she's showing no signs of slowing down. When asked during an exclusive chat with OK! which superstar she'd love to be featured on a track with one day, the Memphis-born rapper didn't hesitate. "Beyoncé, of course!" she declares. The "Wanna Be" hitmaker's dream collaboration is one that feels especially fitting as she continues dropping bold hits and leaving an unmistakable mark in the music industry.

Source: MEGA GloRilla says to 'stay tuned' for her new music.

GloRilla's confidence is what fuels her creative process, though the 26-year-old keeps details about her upcoming music a secret. "Don’t wanna give away too much, stay tuned!" the "Yeah Glo!" rapper says while dishing on her recent partnership with SHEIN. When it comes to GloRilla, what you see is what you get — though she does prefer to keep parts of her life private.

GloRilla Admits 'Not Everything Is Meant to Be Shared With Everyone'

Source: MEGA GloRilla opts to keep parts of her life private.

"I'm going to always keep it real with my fans but not everything is meant to be shared with everyone," she explains. "At the end of the day, I’m still human and I think my fans understand that because they’re human too." In order to keep calm amid chaos and stay true to herself while embracing fame, GloRilla shares: "Can’t say this is new but the best way for me to stay grounded is by staying close to God."

GloRilla Brings the Heat to Her 'Fierce' New Collection

Source: SHEIN GloRilla recently partnered with SHEIN to design her own collection.

And while music remains at the core of everything she does, GloRilla’s confidence is now spilling into fashion with her brand-new SHEIN collection — a project she curated piece by piece. "I love finding new ways to express myself through the clothes that I wear and partnering with SHEIN just made sense," she notes. "They have so many cute pieces to choose from and anybody can enjoy this collection, no matter your budget." Inspired by her "ice queen and fire starter" sides fans know well, GloRilla wanted to bring both spice and comfort to the line. "I wanted to showcase both sides of being hot and fierce but also laid back," she details. "As a performer, I wanted both a statement and everyday pieces. When you shop my collection exclusively on SHEIN, you’ll see both sides of my personality come through."

Source: SHEIN GloRilla likes clothes that keep her comfortable and confident.

GloRilla says was heavily involved in the process from the start, revealing, "I curated all the pieces in the collection from SHEIN Trend Stores, SHEIN ICON and MUSERA. It was so much fun getting to pick out all the pieces. I tried to sprinkle in a little bit of everything and wanted to make a collection that could make anyone feel confident." As for which look feels the most like her, GloRilla doesn't hesitate. "I love the red dress because it’s hot and fierce," she mentions, adding that she also loves the “SHEIN ICON Faux Fur Suede Jacket and Skirt set — and the boots. The quality of the thick fleece keeps me warm and stylish."

GloRilla Says Her Style Is 'Always Evolving'

View this post on Instagram Source: @glorillapimp/Instagram GloRilla recently partnered with SHEIN.