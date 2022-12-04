'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts Confronted T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach About Relationship Rumors Prior To Secret Couple's Exposed Affair
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Good Morning America co-host, Robin Roberts, allegedly confronted the secret couple years before their affair was exposed earlier this week, OK! has learned.
The surprising development comes just days after Daily Mail first exposed Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair via a cache of photographs dating as far back as May of this year.
But while the two GMA co-anchors’ illicit affair reportedly first began in March as the pair trained together for the New York City Half Marathon, Roberts allegedly confronted the pair about the affair rumors between the two as far back as 2017.
According to one ABC News insider, Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it’” when affair rumors first surfaced five years ago.
A second ABC source confirmed Roberts confronted both Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, while a third network insider said Holmes denied the rumors at the time.
“He was a correspondent at the time, and he didn’t want Robin thinking that about him,” one of the sources recently told Page Six. “He went to [ABC executives] and got ahead of it to dismiss it because it wasn’t true.”
Even more surprising is the fact that a fourth ABC source further confirmed Roberts’ confrontation of Holmes and Robach, saying that Holmes approached GMA executive producer Michael Corn to say the affair rumors were “absolutely not true.”
The rumors reportedly “freaked out” both Holmes and Robach, and the co-anchors’ “friendship took a hit when the rumors started.”
As OK! previously reported, Holmes and Robach’s affair was exposed on Wednesday after Daily Mail published a series of photos showing the two “canoodling” together as far back as May.
In the photos, the GMA pair were spotted being both romantic and intimate during a secluded getaway together just before Thanksgiving, while also cuddling close together in Midtown Manhattan bars close to ABC’s network headquarters.
Both Robach and Holmes reportedly split from their respective spouses in August ahead of the exposed affair, with Robach and her husband, actor Andrew Shue, currently in the process of finalizing their divorce.
Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, was allegedly “blindsided” by her husband’s affair with Robach – although it is not yet known whether she and Holmes have started the divorce process.