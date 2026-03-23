or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Good Morning America
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'GMA' Weatherman Sam Champion Hospitalized for Emergency Heart Surgery

Photo of Sam Champion
Source: @samchampion/Instagram

'Good Morning America' weatherman Sam Champion was hospitalized for emergency heart surgery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 23 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Beloved Good Morning America weatherman Sam Champion underwent emergency heart surgery.

On Sunday, March 22, the media personality, 64, shared a heartbreaking snapshot from his hospital bed post-procedure.

Champion seemed in good spirits as he smiled and waved to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sam Champion received emergency heart surgery.
Source: @samchampion/Instagram

Sam Champion received emergency heart surgery.

"Thank you Dr. Stam Lerakis and Dr. Sharma and the WONDERFUL team of nurses at @mountsinaimedicalcenter Fuster Heart Hospital !" he wrote. "Many of you know I had a nuclear stress test last Thursday. And we found some things that needed to be taken care of so today. I went in to the cardiac catheterization laboratory….. and we took care of it. Thanks to these procedures. I am well and expected to make a full recovery.❤️."

In a separate Instagram Story selfie from bed, Champion expressed, "After: a little work then back to normal."

Robin Roberts sent her friend support in the comments section, writing, "You know here if you need anything at all! Speedy recovery on the way! ❤️."

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom added, "I need to visit the cardiac care center after seeing this 😭 SO glad you are okay. We need you around for 26385926385 more years."

Today host Al Roker said, "Sam The Man. Glad you are on the mend, my friend."

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Champion Was Previously Diagnosed With Skin Cancer

In October 2024, Champion received a different surgery to remove skin cancer from beneath his eye.

"First pass of the knife with Mohs surgery today! Now we wait for results," he captioned a selfie on X at the time with a large bandage.

MORE ON:
Good Morning America

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The media personality followed with an update via Instagram Reels to explain the next steps after treating his basal cell carcinoma.

"After my Mohs surgery… My doctor suggested #co2laser on some damaged areas to my skin… He identified as pre-cancerous. From day of procedure… Through the redness… The healing… The peeling… Newer and tighter skin emerges," he detailed. "This takes a little more than a week for the full process. And now I’m told I have to be vigilant with skincare and sunscreen… Looking good is always a plus… But the real deal here is, I may have prevented some problems in the future with Skin cancer."

Champion also stressed the importance of taking care of one's skin as he appeared on Good Morning America post-surgery, with a noticeable scar under his eye.

"There have been so many advancements in sun protection, sunscreen and laser treatments for pre-cancerous areas, so I hope, one day, no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer," he said at the time. "But right now, we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin, be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots, and if those spots start to change, immediately get care."

Champion was previously diagnosed and treated for skin cancer at age 26.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.