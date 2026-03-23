'GMA' Weatherman Sam Champion Hospitalized for Emergency Heart Surgery

Champion seemed in good spirits as he smiled and waved to the camera.

"Thank you Dr. Stam Lerakis and Dr. Sharma and the WONDERFUL team of nurses at @mountsinaimedicalcenter Fuster Heart Hospital !" he wrote. "Many of you know I had a nuclear stress test last Thursday. And we found some things that needed to be taken care of so today. I went in to the cardiac catheterization laboratory….. and we took care of it. Thanks to these procedures. I am well and expected to make a full recovery.❤️."

In a separate Instagram Story selfie from bed, Champion expressed, "After: a little work then back to normal."

Robin Roberts sent her friend support in the comments section, writing, "You know here if you need anything at all! Speedy recovery on the way! ❤️."

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom added, "I need to visit the cardiac care center after seeing this 😭 SO glad you are okay. We need you around for 26385926385 more years."

Today host Al Roker said, "Sam The Man. Glad you are on the mend, my friend."