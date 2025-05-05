Buff 'Good Morning America' Weatherman Sam Champion Flaunts Toned Body as He Bids Goodbye to NYC Apartment
Good Morning America star Sam Champion revealed he's packing up and leaving his beloved New York City apartment. In a heartfelt Instagram post this past April, the weatherman let fans in on the bittersweet details of his impending move.
With a rooftop garden that became a cherished sanctuary for him and husband Rubem Robierb, Champion’s decision isn't just a change of address — it's an emotional upheaval.
In a candid Easter post, he shared, "It's the last spring in the #rooftopgardenNYC! I need to do some general plant care because all of these bushes and trees will be going to friends for their gardens!"
He also explained that they wanted to move closer to the Disney's new HQ at 7 Hudson Square, which promises to be a state-of-the-art hub for ABC's many productions.
"Rubem and I will continue to look for a few more days, but we are just about ready to make our decision on where our new home will be! Happy Easter!!!" he said.
Fast forward to later that month, and Champion dropped another update via Instagram, revealing he and Robierb spent the weekend scouring properties around the city, while admitting that the apartment hunt hasn't been easy.
"You really have to look a lot, and it takes a lot of time because you're moving from appointment to appointment and then you've got to see the whole building and then you've got to see all of the amenities," he said.
As for the challenges of finding and moving into the ideal new home? Champion reassured his devoted followers: "The good news for those who have to do house hunting in New York is that everybody is really professional, and they make their appointments, and they're really friendly, and they're very, very nice."
- ABC Weatherman Rob Marciano Still 'Banned' From 'GMA' After 'He Made People Feel Uncomfortable' Last Year, Source Claims
- 'GMA3' Anchors DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim May Be Fired as Ratings Tank 2 Years After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Affair Scandal
- Lady Gaga Asked Fiancé Michael Polansky If He 'Wants Marriage and Kids' Before They Even Sat Down on Their First Date
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans took to the comments section, expressing sadness about losing Champion’s coveted rooftop garden snapshots. One loyal follower lamented the impending loss, to which Champion responded with a glimmer of hope.
"I'm going to miss it a little bit too. It's not out of the question," he teased about the potential for a new garden space. "There are some apartments that we're seeing today that have terraces… some of them are big terrace spots, and I think we're going to like the neighborhood."
He added: "There are some apartments that we're seeing today that have terraces… some of them are big terrace spots, and I think we're going to like the neighborhood."