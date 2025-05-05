Buff 'Good Morning America' Weatherman Sam Champion Flaunts Toned Body as He Bids Goodbye to NYC Apartment

Good Morning America star Sam Champion revealed he's packing up and leaving his beloved New York City apartment. In a heartfelt Instagram post this past April, the weatherman let fans in on the bittersweet details of his impending move.

With a rooftop garden that became a cherished sanctuary for him and husband Rubem Robierb, Champion’s decision isn't just a change of address — it's an emotional upheaval.

In a candid Easter post, he shared, "It's the last spring in the #rooftopgardenNYC! I need to do some general plant care because all of these bushes and trees will be going to friends for their gardens!"