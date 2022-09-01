From Red Carpet To Real Life: Goals Plastic Surgery Helps Shape Us Like Our Favorite Celebrities

There was a time when we worshipped skinny. Skinny jeans, skinny girls - and guys. But skinny is a thing of the past now.

Curvy is in. Bootylicious babes rule. 'Barbiecore' is bringing back the hourglass body. When we watch the parade of stars on the red carpet, it's not the slim, trim shapes that turn our heads.

What gives us a thrill? The voluptuous figures of Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. These are the camera-ready images we embrace.

And, don't forget Lil Nas X, whose perfectly rounded derriere is as enviable as the cleavage of these superstar singers.

Though staying healthy and fit is integral to maintaining a curvaceous shape, after all, the StairMaster is not a stranger to these ladies — much less to Little Nas X, whose twerk-ready rear is truly admirable — plastic surgery techniques are the way most of us achieve the red-carpet ready body we so admire.

Dr. Sergey Voskin, CEO and Founder of Goals® Plastic Surgery, sees the freedom of the new uber-shapely human form as a trend he and his team of double and triple-board certified surgeons are skillfully addressing. For more information on Goals' accessible and affordable procedures, visit https://goalsplasticsurgery.com.