Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Introduces New Succulent Jerk Chicken Salad

Golden Krust®, the nation's leading Caribbean restaurant franchise, announced the newest addition to its menu of Jamaican favorites – the Jerk Chicken Salad, which is now available at participating locations systemwide.

The salad comprises a hearty bowl filled with succulent slices of tender jerk chicken breast on a crisp bed of lettuce, accompanied by carrots, cherry tomatoes, and a mix of red and green peppers. Golden Krust also offers its signature jerk sauce or dressing with the salad.