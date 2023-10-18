Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Introduces New Succulent Jerk Chicken Salad
Golden Krust®, the nation's leading Caribbean restaurant franchise, announced the newest addition to its menu of Jamaican favorites – the Jerk Chicken Salad, which is now available at participating locations systemwide.
The salad comprises a hearty bowl filled with succulent slices of tender jerk chicken breast on a crisp bed of lettuce, accompanied by carrots, cherry tomatoes, and a mix of red and green peppers. Golden Krust also offers its signature jerk sauce or dressing with the salad.
"Our Jerk Chicken Salad is the perfect balance of tradition and innovation, which includes better-for-you offerings, ensuring that everyone can enjoy Jamaica's rich, authentic flavors in a way that suits their preference," said Steven Clarke, Vice President of Marketing at Golden Krust.
The Jerk Chicken Salad joins Golden Krust's flavor-packed classics, such as braised oxtails, jerk chicken, curried chicken and goat, and its famous Jamaican-style patties. The Jerk Chicken Salad is now available for delivery or pick-up via third-party delivery or the Golden Krust Rewards Loyalty App at participating Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant locations nationwide.
Golden Krust® is the first Caribbean restaurant to be granted a franchise license in the United States. It is also the premier producer and franchisor of Caribbean food sold in over 20,000 retail locations and over 115 franchise-operated and company-owned restaurants throughout North America. Golden Krust provides the taste of the Caribbean to the world. The original bakery opened over 30 years ago in The Bronx and still exists. Golden Krust produces over 50 million Jamaican patties annually and a full assortment of authentic Jamaican baked goods. Visit goldenkrust.com for more information.