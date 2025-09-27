Golfer Jake Knapp Mourns 'Selfless' and 'Thoughtful' Girlfriend Makena White After Her Sudden Death at 28: 'Hard to Process'

Article continues below advertisement

Golfer Jake Knapp has spoken out after his girlfriend, Makena White, suddenly passed away at age 28 shortly before the Ryder Cup. Knapp pulled out of the competition in the wake of the tragedy, which was revealed via her Instagram by a friend on Friday, September 26.

Jake Knapp Breaks Silence on Makena White's Death

Source: @makenawhite91/instagram Jake Knapp admitted it's been 'a tough reality to comprehend' after girlfriend Makena White suddenly passed away.

"Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate," he told a news outlet. "We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend." "She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us," the athlete, 31, gushed. "It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time." The pair reportedly started dating in August 2023.

What Happened to Makena White?

Source: @makenawhite91/instagram The two had been dating since 2023.

White's cause of death was not revealed when her pal shared the upsetting news on social media, however, they said donations in her honor can be made to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic and the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund. "Hi everyone — this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," the post read. "She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie."

Source: @makenawhite91/instagram White's cause of death has not been revealed publicly.

"Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love," the message continued. "To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule. We love you Mak. We'll miss you always, and we'll be looking for you in the sunset."

Makena White's Final Instagram Post

Source: @makenawhite91/instagram The athlete called White 'selfless,' 'thoughtful' and 'fun' in his statement.