or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > golf
OK LogoNEWS

What Happened to Golfer Jake Knapp's Girlfriend? Everything We Know About the 28-Year-Old's Sudden Death Ahead of the Ryder Cup

Photo of Jake Knapp and Makena White
Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram

PGA golfer Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White, passed away suddenly at age 28 before the Ryder Cup.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Golfer Jake Knapp opted out of this year’s Ryder Cup as he continues to mourn the loss of his girlfriend.

Makena White died shortly before this year’s golfing event, per an announcement a friend published to her Instagram on Friday, September 26. She was 28.

Knapp — who had been dating the Ottawa, Ontario, native since 2023 — has not yet revealed her cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Makena White passed away at age 28.
Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram

Makena White passed away at age 28.

"Hi everyone — this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie," the tragic social media share read. "Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Jake Knapp's Girlfriend Makena White Die?

Image of Makena White dated Jake Knapp for two years.
Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram

Makena White dated Jake Knapp for two years.

The friend did not disclose how she passed away but directed donations toward the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic and the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.

"We love you Mak. We'll miss you always, and we'll be looking for you in the sunset," they concluded.

"Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many," CBS Sports course reporter Amanda Balionis commented.

MORE ON:
golf

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Makena White Do for Work?

Image of Makena White's cause of death has not been revealed.
Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram

Makena White's cause of death has not been revealed.

Unlike her athlete boyfriend, White reportedly worked in surgical sales and provided equipment to vascular and cardiac surgeons. She earned her degree in communications and software engineering at McMaster University.

Jake Knapp's Relationship With Makena White

Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram

Makena White fawned over Jake Knapp on social media.

The couple frequently showcased their love for each other on social media. White shouted out her man's golf career in an August 11 photo dump featuring images of them at tournaments.

"Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams 🫶🏼 Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more!" she wrote. "I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud 💛."

The duo hard-launched their relationship in March 2024 with a smiley post that seemed to be snapped from a digital camera.

"Does it still count as a hard launch if NBC saw it first?" White teased in the caption.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.