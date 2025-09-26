What Happened to Golfer Jake Knapp's Girlfriend? Everything We Know About the 28-Year-Old's Sudden Death Ahead of the Ryder Cup

Article continues below advertisement

Golfer Jake Knapp opted out of this year’s Ryder Cup as he continues to mourn the loss of his girlfriend. Makena White died shortly before this year’s golfing event, per an announcement a friend published to her Instagram on Friday, September 26. She was 28. Knapp — who had been dating the Ottawa, Ontario, native since 2023 — has not yet revealed her cause of death.

Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram Makena White passed away at age 28.

"Hi everyone — this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie," the tragic social media share read. "Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

How Did Jake Knapp's Girlfriend Makena White Die?

Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram Makena White dated Jake Knapp for two years.

The friend did not disclose how she passed away but directed donations toward the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic and the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund. "We love you Mak. We'll miss you always, and we'll be looking for you in the sunset," they concluded. "Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many," CBS Sports course reporter Amanda Balionis commented.

What Did Makena White Do for Work?

Source: @makenawhite91/Instagram Makena White's cause of death has not been revealed.

Unlike her athlete boyfriend, White reportedly worked in surgical sales and provided equipment to vascular and cardiac surgeons. She earned her degree in communications and software engineering at McMaster University.

Jake Knapp's Relationship With Makena White