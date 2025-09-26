What Happened to Golfer Jake Knapp's Girlfriend? Everything We Know About the 28-Year-Old's Sudden Death Ahead of the Ryder Cup
Sept. 26 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
Golfer Jake Knapp opted out of this year’s Ryder Cup as he continues to mourn the loss of his girlfriend.
Makena White died shortly before this year’s golfing event, per an announcement a friend published to her Instagram on Friday, September 26. She was 28.
Knapp — who had been dating the Ottawa, Ontario, native since 2023 — has not yet revealed her cause of death.
"Hi everyone — this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie," the tragic social media share read. "Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."
How Did Jake Knapp's Girlfriend Makena White Die?
The friend did not disclose how she passed away but directed donations toward the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic and the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.
"We love you Mak. We'll miss you always, and we'll be looking for you in the sunset," they concluded.
"Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many," CBS Sports course reporter Amanda Balionis commented.
- Soccer Player Jérôme Boateng's Ex-Girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead Just Days After Split
- Tiger Woods' Caddie Withheld News Of Kobe's Death So That Golfer Could Complete His Tournament
- Donald Trump Is a 'F------ Cheat': Sportswriter Lashes Out After President Gets Caught Breaking Rules Again on Golf Course
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Did Makena White Do for Work?
Unlike her athlete boyfriend, White reportedly worked in surgical sales and provided equipment to vascular and cardiac surgeons. She earned her degree in communications and software engineering at McMaster University.
Jake Knapp's Relationship With Makena White
The couple frequently showcased their love for each other on social media. White shouted out her man's golf career in an August 11 photo dump featuring images of them at tournaments.
"Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams 🫶🏼 Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more!" she wrote. "I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud 💛."
The duo hard-launched their relationship in March 2024 with a smiley post that seemed to be snapped from a digital camera.
"Does it still count as a hard launch if NBC saw it first?" White teased in the caption.