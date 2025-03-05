Inside 'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi and Paulina Ben-Cohen's Brawl: It's Been 'a Long Time Coming,' Source Claims
Shahs of Sunset star Paulina Ben-Cohen filed for a temporary restraining order against Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi on March 4, and, now, OK! can give exclusive, juicy details about the headline-making fight.
According to TMZ, on February 28, Gharachedaghi approached Ben-Cohen from behind at a Bloomingdale’s store in the Los Angeles area. They explained Gharchedaghi allegedly forced Ben-Cohen to have a conversation outside the store, where security cameras could not see what was occurring.
Ben-Cohen alleged Gharchedaghi started insulting her, calling her a “w----“ and saying she was going to “f---" her up. She also stated they passed a mall security guard, to which Gharchedaghi said, “Oh, you think this toy cop is going to protect you? He can't do s---.”
Ben-Cohen claimed she called her fiancé and was pleading with Gharchedaghi to let her go. The request was allegedly denied, as Gharchedaghi said she’d been “waiting for this day" to come for a while. A brawl then allegedly broke out, as Ben-Cohen claimed Gharchedaghi — who was recording everything — hit her in the face with a cell phone. Ben-Cohen started fighting back and threw Gharchedaghi’s phone, leading to Gharchedaghi grabbing a piece of Ben-Cohen’s hair.
The report revealed mall security stepped in and broke up the ladies, with authorities telling them police were on the way. However, Gharchcedaghi supposedly hurled more verbal insults at Ben-Cohen, asking: “How does it feel to have a r------- daughter?" and claiming she wasn’t “done with” her.
TMZ stated when Ben-Cohen reported the incident to the police, they suggested a temporary restraining order, which she requested from a judge. A source close to the situation explained more of what went on — and, according to them, Gharchedaghi has every right to be livid with Ben-Cohen.
“GG’s issues with Paulina have nothing to do with Mike Shouhed,” the insider began, referring to how Gharchedaghi may have been angry with Ben-Cohen over drama that occurred with their costar. “GG was pissed because Paulina and GG were friends while GG was married to Dennis DeSantis. Paulina was even in Las Vegas at the time of GG’s wedding to him.”
The source specifically stated why Gharchedaghi exploded at Ben-Cohen, explaining, “When GG and Dennis began having issues, Paulina moved in [on him]. The second GG revealed she was getting divorced from Dennis — suddenly he was with Paulina.”
“She can try to play the victim in this entire ordeal with GG confronting her at Bloomingdale’s, but the truth is, this has been a long time coming,” the insider added. “GG has every right to be beyond angry with her and that’s why she said [the drama] isn’t done.” The source concluded the two have “unsettled beef” and Gharchedaghi is “rightfully livid" at Ben-Cohen.