'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Facing 13 Charges After March Arrest, Fiancee Paulina Ben-Cohen Comes Forward As Victim

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed is now facing 13 charges including domestic violence after his March 27 arrest, according to a new report published Tuesday, July 26.

The tens of charges from the Los Angeles City Attorney — which include unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness, criminal storage of a loaded firearm and battery — come nearly four months after the 43-year-old Bravo star was arrested for "intimate partner violence with injury.”

The arrest occurred after police responded to an “unknown trouble” call at 10 p.m. that evening.