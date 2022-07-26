'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Facing 13 Charges After March Arrest, Fiancee Paulina Ben-Cohen Comes Forward As Victim
Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed is now facing 13 charges including domestic violence after his March 27 arrest, according to a new report published Tuesday, July 26.
The tens of charges from the Los Angeles City Attorney — which include unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness, criminal storage of a loaded firearm and battery — come nearly four months after the 43-year-old Bravo star was arrested for "intimate partner violence with injury.”
'SHAHS OF SUNSET' STAR MIKE SHOUHED ARRESTED IN LOS ANGELES — FIND OUT WHY
The arrest occurred after police responded to an “unknown trouble” call at 10 p.m. that evening.
The term "intimate partner violence with injury” meant that the victim presented with a “visible injury,” an LAPD public information officer told Page Six shortly after the arrest.
While at first there was seemingly no public information available about the victim, documents obtained by the outlet described the victim as being a 31-year-old woman.
Shouhed’s fiancee, Paulina Ben-Cohen, who turned 32 last month, has since identified herself as the victim of his domestic violence arrest.
“Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe,” Ben-Cohen’s attorney, Joshua Ritter, said in a statement to the outlet on his client's behalf. “She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done, and she continues to cooperate with them while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.”
The pair first announced their engagement during the Shahs of Sunset Season 9 reunion last August.
REZA FARAHAN WORRIES HUSBAND ADAM NEELY IS CHEATING ON HIM IN 'SHAHS OF SUNSET' SEASON 8 PREMIERE
"I want to share something with you guys. We're engaged, I want to share that with everybody today," Shouhed said during the special. At the time, Ben-Cohen and Shouhed had been together for a little more than three years.
The pair’s televised engagement announcement came shortly after Shouhed found himself embroiled in another scandal, in which he sent alleged flirtatious texts to another woman while he was dating his soon-to-be fianceé, OK! previously reported.
Back in 2016, the reality star opened up about how cheating allegedly played a role in the demise of his previous marriage to ex-wife Jessica Parido.
“She approached me about,” the star recalled to People of when his wife purportedly found messages proving he had acted unfaithfully before their engagement. “I was like: ‘I screwed up.’ I did things I wasn’t supposed to do, and I apologized to her, but that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.”