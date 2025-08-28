Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Turns Up the Heat in Red Bikini: Photos
Holly Ramsay is living her best life!
The 25-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay stunned fans after dropping a series of sizzling bikini shots from her pre-wedding staycation at The Grove Hotel and Golf Club in the U.K.
Lounging in the sun, the model rocked a fiery red bikini top paired with a flowing white skirt and oversized black sunglasses, as she showed off her toned figure.
“Staycationing,” she simply captioned the post.
In another shot, she ditched the shades, tilting her face toward the sun. She also gave followers a peek at her meals during the getaway and even shared a snap of herself unboxing a bottle of wine.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with love.
“You’ve seriously transformed your body! How did you do it?” one asked, while another wanted details, asking, “What workouts do u like girl?”
A third chimed in, writing, “Looks awesome 👌,” while someone else added, “Ah gorgeous. We ❤️ @thegrovehotel. Enjoy your staycation xx.”
Holly’s carousel also included a playful pic featuring a white cap that read, “The bride needs a margarita,” sitting next to a pair of sunglasses and a Rhode Lemontini lip gloss — a nod to her upcoming wedding.
Just two weeks ago, the bride-to-be was spotted at a Western-themed pre-wedding bash with fiancé Adam Peaty.
The Olympic swimmer and Holly announced their engagement in September 2024.
At the party, she wore a white cowboy hat with “Bride” spelled out in sparkles, a matching mini dress and posed in front of a glittery “Margs & Matrimony” banner.
“Bridal era is so far my favourite era 💍💌🪩💒,” she wrote in the post's caption.
Holly has already teased a few details about the big day.
“There's just something so English about getting married in the winter. I love summer, but winter is my favourite time of the year,” she told Daily Mail. “I want the Christmas magic feeling of everyone coming together, to celebrate and have a great time.”
As for her dress, Holly admitted she’s keeping it a surprise — but revealed what influenced her choice.
“I'm very excited. I'll not say whether it's traditional or not, because I don't want to give anything away. I've always been a huge fan of Kate Middleton's wedding dress, and the lace, and how traditional it is,” she said. “Everyone has wedding fever! We're all very excited, and the countdown is on.”
When Adam popped the question in September 2024, Holly couldn’t hold back her joy.
"I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍."
"I promise to always be there with you and George. I’m so greatful [sic] to be in his life and I cannot wait for more. Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever,” she continued, referring to Adam’s son from his previous relationship.