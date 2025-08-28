Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Turns Up the Heat in Red Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Holly Ramsay is living her best life! The 25-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay stunned fans after dropping a series of sizzling bikini shots from her pre-wedding staycation at The Grove Hotel and Golf Club in the U.K.

Source: @hollyramsayy/Instagram Holly Ramsay looked stunning in new bikini photos.

Lounging in the sun, the model rocked a fiery red bikini top paired with a flowing white skirt and oversized black sunglasses, as she showed off her toned figure. “Staycationing,” she simply captioned the post.

In another shot, she ditched the shades, tilting her face toward the sun. She also gave followers a peek at her meals during the getaway and even shared a snap of herself unboxing a bottle of wine.

Source: @hollyramsayy/Instagram The model is enjoying her staycation in the U.K.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with love. “You’ve seriously transformed your body! How did you do it?” one asked, while another wanted details, asking, “What workouts do u like girl?” A third chimed in, writing, “Looks awesome 👌,” while someone else added, “Ah gorgeous. We ❤️ @thegrovehotel. Enjoy your staycation xx.” Holly’s carousel also included a playful pic featuring a white cap that read, “The bride needs a margarita,” sitting next to a pair of sunglasses and a Rhode Lemontini lip gloss — a nod to her upcoming wedding.

Just two weeks ago, the bride-to-be was spotted at a Western-themed pre-wedding bash with fiancé Adam Peaty. The Olympic swimmer and Holly announced their engagement in September 2024.

At the party, she wore a white cowboy hat with “Bride” spelled out in sparkles, a matching mini dress and posed in front of a glittery “Margs & Matrimony” banner. “Bridal era is so far my favourite era 💍💌🪩💒,” she wrote in the post's caption.

Source: @hollyramsayy/Instagram Holly Ramsay is preparing for her wedding to Adam Peaty.

Holly has already teased a few details about the big day. “There's just something so English about getting married in the winter. I love summer, but winter is my favourite time of the year,” she told Daily Mail. “I want the Christmas magic feeling of everyone coming together, to celebrate and have a great time.”

As for her dress, Holly admitted she’s keeping it a surprise — but revealed what influenced her choice. “I'm very excited. I'll not say whether it's traditional or not, because I don't want to give anything away. I've always been a huge fan of Kate Middleton's wedding dress, and the lace, and how traditional it is,” she said. “Everyone has wedding fever! We're all very excited, and the countdown is on.”

Source: @hollyramsayy/Instagram The couple announced their engagement in 2024.