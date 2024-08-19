Home > News NEWS Gourmet Chef Jacqui Francis Delivers Fresh and Bold Jamaican Flavors to Foodies Worldwide in 'Nyam Thyme' Cookbook Source: Jacqui Francis Jacqui Francis' curry goat.

Jacqui Francis, a gourmet chef with 40 years of experience serving authentic Jamaican dishes, is providing foodies with exclusive recipes and cultural insights in her book Nyam Thyme.

Article continues below advertisement

Food is more than fuel for the body. Whether prepared by street vendors or Michelin-star chefs, it brings people together to enjoy themselves. Food provides comfort and nutritional value and can express decade-long traditions with deep historical significance. In a multicultural nation like the United States, the selection of diverse and authentic food providers is constantly growing. Consumers are more interested in exploring exotic dishes outside their comfort zone, driven by social trends and the acceptance of foreign communities sharing their heritage.

Gourmet chef, restaurateur, and author Jacqui Francis — owner of Jacqui’s Gourmet — is transporting hearty and diverse Jamaican flavors globally with her cookbook Nyam Thyme and an authentic line of sauces and seasonings. Born and raised in Kingston, Jacqui learned how to cook from her mother. She instilled in her the importance of fresh, home-cooked meals shared with loved ones. Jacqui’s love for feeding others became her full-time passion as she pursued several opportunities in the food and beverage industry.

Article continues below advertisement

For over 27 years, Jacqui operated renowned restaurants and catering companies in Jamaica and Houston, where she now lives. She also spent a decade as an exclusive chef for the nation’s prime minister. Jacqui’s delectable dishes have been consumed by global politicians and praised by critics. The Jamaica Observer named Jacqui Best Caterer for five consecutive years. In 2011, she was also awarded the International Women of the Year award for her impact on Texan communities.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout her time as a leading Jamaican chef, Jacqui has exposed international audiences to the finer side of this cuisine. Nyam Thyme is a modern collection of Jamaican recipes, hacks, and cultural insights. Its pages reflect the nation’s fusion of African, Indian, Chinese, Spanish, British, and indigenous Taíno influences. “Jamaican food is more than jerk chicken,” Jacqui shares. “Our cuisine uses diverse ingredients like yams, cassava, plantains, and ginger to create exciting tastes ranging from next-level spice to savory bites.”

Article continues below advertisement

The upcoming release of Nyam Thyme will offer readers in-depth recipes for salads, soups, and stews, dishes with meat, fowl, and seafood, and more. Readers can please their sweet tooth and quench their thirst with tropical-style desserts and drinks covered in Jacqui’s book. Ultimately, Nyam Thyme offers a comprehensive look at modern Jamaican dishes while educating readers about intriguing cultural insights.

Jacqui’s mission surpasses cooking instruction. Through Nyam Thyme and her sauces and seasonings line, Jacqui hopes to empower people of all backgrounds to enjoy healthy and satisfying Jamaican food. She aims to bring Caribbean culture into homes across the globe, sharing the joy of Jamaican people and their love for good-tasting food. “I consider myself an artist, and food is my medium of choice,” Jacqui says. “I love sharing my culture with others and inspiring people to see that Jamaican food can be healthy and tasty at the same time!”