Grace VanderWaal's Most Daring Moments: See the Hot Photos

VanderWaal exuded beauty and confidence when she attended the Lionsgate pre-reception for Megalopolis in Toronto, Canada. At the time, she came close to a wardrobe mishap while showcasing her figure in a daring backless dress with a feathery collar, ribbons and rose-like embellishments.

The "Call It What You Want" songstress played Vesta Sweetwater in the 2024 Francis Ford Coppola-directed film. Reflecting on her experience working on Megalopolis, she revealed everything "was really creative" and "collaborative."

"I definitely felt like I was able to make everything my own. It was very free in that aspect. Going into it, I feel like I tend to not process things, so I think I was just like… It was very much not real yet. And maybe that’s a good thing because it doesn't let me psych myself out. I just kind of carelessly go into things," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a September 2024 interview.

VanderWaal added, "I've seen the movie a few times now, and I'm really excited for it to come out. I'm happy with what I gave to the project and overall, I'm such a small piece of this huge portrait. It just blew me away, and so I'm happy to even be a pinky of the monster."