Grace VanderWaal's Most Daring Moments: See the Hot Photos
Sweet 21
In a since-deleted Instagram post in January, Grace VanderWaal wowed fans by going braless in a sheer sparkling dress for her 21st birthday. The sequined off-the-shoulder ensemble highlighted her slender collarbone, setting her fans' pulses racing.
"21🤍," the America's Got Talent winner captioned the update.
Beautiful in White
The "What's Left Of Me" songstress opted for an all-white outfit when she attended a Patou show during the Paris Fashion Week in January.
VanderWaal flaunted her toned legs when she stepped out in a mini-length shirt dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with a white handbag and open-toe heels, matching her light blonde hair.
Red Carpet Goddess
VanderWaal exuded beauty and confidence when she attended the Lionsgate pre-reception for Megalopolis in Toronto, Canada. At the time, she came close to a wardrobe mishap while showcasing her figure in a daring backless dress with a feathery collar, ribbons and rose-like embellishments.
The "Call It What You Want" songstress played Vesta Sweetwater in the 2024 Francis Ford Coppola-directed film. Reflecting on her experience working on Megalopolis, she revealed everything "was really creative" and "collaborative."
"I definitely felt like I was able to make everything my own. It was very free in that aspect. Going into it, I feel like I tend to not process things, so I think I was just like… It was very much not real yet. And maybe that’s a good thing because it doesn't let me psych myself out. I just kind of carelessly go into things," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a September 2024 interview.
VanderWaal added, "I've seen the movie a few times now, and I'm really excited for it to come out. I'm happy with what I gave to the project and overall, I'm such a small piece of this huge portrait. It just blew me away, and so I'm happy to even be a pinky of the monster."
Ethereal Beauty
VanderWaal was also a showstopper on the red carpet of Megalopolis at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, posing in a flowy, floor-length dress with a sheer veil, multi-layered panels and floral embellishments.
She Bared Major Skin
In December 2022, VanderWaal put her flawless figure on display in a tiny black bra and transparent skirt as she attended Madonna's photo exhibit in Miami, Fla. She completed the look with massive sunglasses and matching heels.
Grace VanderWaal Stole the Spotlight
VanderWaal looked stunning in a long dress with sheer sleeves and dark patterns at an event in California in 2018.
Very Cutesy!
VanderWaal charmed her fans at Key Arena in 2017, looking cute in a light-pink dress with a lace overlay and a fitted bodice that cinched at the waist.