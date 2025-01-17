America's Got Talent Star Grace VanderWaal Goes Braless to Celebrate 21st Birthday: Photos
Grace VanderWaal celebrated her 21st birthday in style!
The America’s Got Talent alum took to Instagram to share moments from her milestone day, rocking a dazzling sheer glittery dress. The bold look featured no bra underneath as she confidently showcased her edgy style.
VanderWaal simply captioned the post, “21🤍.”
In one video, the singer-songwriter, who won AGT Season 11 back in 2016, winked and blew kisses to the camera.
Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions to VanderWaal’s transformation.
“Also people she is 21 years old so she is not a little girl anymore,” one person commented.
“Hottest bday girl,” another fan gushed, while another chimed in, “I ❤️ her, but sometimes I feel she grew up too fast. But, that is what happens when you make it in the industry. I miss the AGT girl though. She was very heartfelt.”
“D--- now I feel even older lol,” a fourth mentioned.
“Photoshoot for the supermodel! Is Paris, France calling!” a fifth added.
Though she’s no longer the ukulele-playing child star America fell in love with, she has been open about navigating fame over the years.
“I honestly felt like it helped me as a person,” she told content creator David Carmi in a TikTok video shared in August 2024. “Because it threw me into scrutiny and just kind of forced me to sink or swim.”
While the "Burned" vocalist admitted her public upbringing had its fair share of ups and downs, she’s only grown from the experiences.
“I feel like I keep learning about how to take care of myself better and my biggest thing recently is just acknowledging your triggers,” she shared in a 2022 interview with E! News. “Staying in your pajamas all day — that's gonna make me depressed. Let's get up, get dressed.”
The "Clearly" vocalist also admitted that online negativity no longer fazes her.
“I feel like I've been doing this for so long that you get desensitized to hate online,” she explained. “I went through a ton of hate online when I was really young. I'm happy it happened though because it prepared me for this life.”
Recently, VanderWaal recently starred in Megalopolis, released in September 2024, alongside Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver.
She described stepping into her role as Vesta Sweetwater — a virginal pop star caught in a deep-fake s-- scandal — like the “Grand Canyon, or something that is so surreal to your human eyes that it looks like a simulation? It’s almost like you're high.”
The "Lion's Den" singer also explained her creative process.
“I'm very inspired by my personal story. I've been able to analyze that to such an exaggerated extent. I wanted to feel valuable. I wanted to make people proud of me because when I do that, I get affirmed,” she said in a L’Official cover story in November. “Another aspect of it is racing to adulthood. I think 'golden children' would really be able to relate to it. You’re holding this adult baggage and then being commended for it, so you're like, This is my role. This is what makes me good. You know? Then you're an adult, but that's the role you’ve built your entire value and identity on. You end up asking yourself: What am I worth?”