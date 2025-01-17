America's Got Talent Star Grace VanderWaal Goes Braless to Celebrate 21st Birthday: Photos

The America’s Got Talent alum took to Instagram to share moments from her milestone day, rocking a dazzling sheer glittery dress. The bold look featured no bra underneath as she confidently showcased her edgy style.

In one video, the singer-songwriter, who won AGT Season 11 back in 2016, winked and blew kisses to the camera.

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions to VanderWaal’s transformation.

“Also people she is 21 years old so she is not a little girl anymore,” one person commented.

“Hottest bday girl,” another fan gushed, while another chimed in, “I ❤️ her, but sometimes I feel she grew up too fast. But, that is what happens when you make it in the industry. I miss the AGT girl though. She was very heartfelt.”

“D--- now I feel even older lol,” a fourth mentioned.

“Photoshoot for the supermodel! Is Paris, France calling!” a fifth added.