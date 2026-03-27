'AGT' Child Star Grace Vanderwaal, 22, Reveals She Went to Rehab for the 'First Time' Weeks After Canceling Tour Due to Mental Health Issues
March 27 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Grace Vanderwaal is taking the necessary steps to get her mental health in check.
In a Thursday, March 26, TikTok video, the former America’s Got Talent winner, 22, revealed she recently went to rehab.
Vanderwaal — donned in a brown tank top and black choker — was all smiles before the video took a sudden turn.
She appeared to be happy, as text on the screen read, “out of rehab,” before getting overwhelmed by sudden nerves. The singer glanced cautiously off to the side and pretended to clutch her neck as if she was out of breath.
“First time kinda nervous,” Vanderwaal captioned her post.
Fans sent the blonde beauty well wishes in the comments section and expressed how “proud” they were of her.
“Back n better then ever,” one TikTok user commented.
Grace Vanderwaal Canceled Her Tour
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Vanderwaal’s rehab confession comes just two weeks after she announced she would no longer be touring with Natalie Jane.
“Hi everyone, it’s been a bit. I'm happy to be back and talk to yall. I unfortunately will not be going on the Natalie Jane tour due to mental health,” she wrote. “I’ve been struggling for a while and am choosing myself in this moment. I love you Natalie and know you’re going to kill it, and I’m sorry to anyone who’s disappointed I love you so much and will be singing very soon. Thank you guys for understanding. Again so so much love. -G.”
Celebs Send Grace Vanderwaal Healing Wishes
Jane supported her friend’s choice in the comments section, writing, “Health comes first always!!! ❤️❤️.”
Carson Daly added, “Mental Health is health. Wish more young artists would be as honest w themselves as you are being. Good on you 🙌.”
Jewel also checked in, penning, “Here for you, sis!”
Grace Vanderwaal Admits She Faced 'Mental Repercussions' Growing Up
Vanderwaal — whose mother passed away from cancer in October 2025 — previously detailed how being a child star affected her mental health.
“Looking back, I have definitely faced the mental repercussions of that growing up," she told an outlet in 2022. "I keep learning about how to take care of myself better and my biggest thing recently is just acknowledging your triggers."
Vanderwaal continued, "I've been doing this for so long that you get desensitized to hate online. I went through a ton of hate online when I was really young. I'm happy it happened though because it prepared me for this life."