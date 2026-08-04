Gracie Abrams Flashes Her Cleavage in Daring Cut-Out Dress: Photo
Aug. 4 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Gracie Abrams is serving another unforgettable fashion moment.
The singer-songwriter wowed fans after sharing a striking Instagram photo of herself wearing a dramatic crimson gown with a daring cutout that subtly showcased her cleavage. The glamorous image was part of a new carousel featuring the star posing against a breathtaking Los Angeles sunset.
Standing on a rooftop as the golden sky glowed behind her, Abrams modeled the flowing off-the-shoulder dress, which featured an open-sided silhouette and elegant draping across the front.
The "That's So True" singer kept her beauty look effortless, styling her brunette pixie cut in soft, tousled waves and opting for minimal accessories that allowed the eye-catching gown to remain the center of attention.
Elsewhere in the carousel, Abrams mixed in several nostalgic childhood photos alongside more recent snapshots, giving fans a sweet glimpse into different stages of her life.
"And they're loud I'm mellowwwwwwwww,” she captioned the post.
Fans Shower Gracie Abrams With Love
The post quickly collected nearly half a million likes as fans filled the comments section with praise for the Grammy nominee's latest look.
“Awwww ❤️❤️❤️ so cute Gracie,” one admirer wrote.
“Omg these pics though! I’m in love! And 13 photos too wow 😮❤️😍,” another commented.
A third fan added, “most beautiful girl.”
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Abrams New Album Continues to Break Records
The stylish upload comes after Forbes reported that Abrams' third studio album, Daughter from H---, earned her multiple No. 1 debuts on the Billboard charts.
The album topped the Billboard 200 — the most important albums chart in the United States — while also reaching No. 1 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart, marking another career milestone for the singer.
Abrams Addresses the 'Nepo Baby' Conversation
Before the album's release, Abrams spoke candidly with The New York Times' “Popcast” co-hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli about the ongoing conversation surrounding her famous parents — filmmaker J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath — and the "nepo baby" label.
“The nepo stuff is obviously in the discourse appropriately,” Abrams acknowledged. “I think about the privilege there, and it’s like, I had a safety net, and that allowed me the ability to experiment and to concentrate and I had the gift of time to dedicate to doing this thing I loved. I wasn’t growing up afraid financially, and that’s the biggest deal.”
She also reflected on how her upbringing shaped her creative journey.
“The specific household that I was born into, there is just this vocabulary that I’m so lucky to grow up with,” she said. “So like, when I see people pointing that out, it’s like, I get it, hard-core. The jokes and things, I understand the tone of the Internet.”