Gracie Abrams Leaves Taylor Swift Fans Stunned After Pop Star's Ex Joe Alwyn Pops Up in Wedding Post

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Gracie Abrams shocked Swifties by including Joe Alwyn on her Instagram post following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. Abrams attended the lavish wedding ceremony this past weekend in a dazzling backless red sequined dress. She paired the outfit with slicked-back hair and subtle makeup.

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Gracie Abrams Included a Shot of Joe Alwyn for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Post

Source: MEGA Gracie Abrams included a shot of Joe Alwyn on her Instagram post for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The 26-year-old, who had opened for several dates of the iconic Eras Tour, posted a slideshow documenting her life on her Instagram on Sunday, July 5. The post featured her look from the “Guilty as Sin” singer and her NFL star husband’s July 3 wedding ceremony, among other photos, including her childhood and aesthetic album covers. However, one particular shot caught fans' attention as it showed her enjoying Swift's ex Alwyn and Emma Stone’s 2018 movie The Favourite on a TV.

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Source: MEGA Gracie Abrams did not congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on her Instagram post despite attending their wedding on July 3.

She did not mention the newlyweds or share a congratulatory message, unlike many other guests. However, the post appeared to be a part of the wedding-related content shared by the attendees. As such, including a shot of the pop icon's ex seemed to be in bad taste to many fans.

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Fans Called Out Gracie Abrams For Posting Joe Alwyn After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

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Source: MEGA Gracie Abrams did not explain her reasons behind including Joe Alwyn in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding post.

Fueling the drama, Alwyn also reportedly liked Abram's post. Fans took notice and wasted no time calling out both of them in the comments section after the post went viral. “Not congratulating Taylor - but posting her ex?” one fan commented. “Joe liking this post knowing that the first pic was Gracie's outfit from Taylor's wedding - the kore,” another wrote.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @gracieabrams/Instagram Fans called out Gracie Abrams for including Joe Alwyn in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding post.

A different fan pointed out, “The photo of Joe…#weird.” A fifth fan straight up demanded, “Why would you include a photo of Joe?” "I'm sorry, are you for real? Including a photo of Joe in the same photo dump as Taylor's wedding? Couldn't you at least congratulate Taylor and Travis on the post?" a sixth fan raged. Despite facing intense backlash, the “For Real This Time” singer did not address the criticism or offer any explanations behind her actions.

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Source: MEGA Joe Alwyn liked Gracie Abram's post about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.