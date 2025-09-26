or
Article continues below advertisement
Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Recalls Singer 'Putting a Cold' Gun 'Into His Mouth' After Their 3-Year-Old Son’s Tragic Death: 'Breaks My Heart'

Photo of Grander and Amber Smith
Source: mega

Granger and Amber Smith's 3-year-old son drowned to death in 2019.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Granger Smith's wife, Amber Smith, recalled the night her husband tried to end his life following the tragic drowning death of their 3-year-old son.

"That night my sweet, incredible husband, the wonderful father of my kids, put a cold Glock 9mm into his mouth," Amber, 43, wrote in a book titled The Girl on the Bathroom Floor, which is set to hit shelves on October 14.

Amber Smith Speaks Out in New Book

Photo of Amber Smith and Granger Smith lost their son in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Amber Smith and Granger Smith lost their son in 2019.

"I cry even typing this," she continued. "It breaks my heart that he felt like this was the only way out. I wish I had known."

The couple shared the “unthinkable” news that they lost their son, River, in 2019 due to a drowning accident at home. In the book, Amber wrote that on the evening that led to her husband’s suicide attempt, he drank “more than he had since River died.”

Amber Smith Opened Up About Husband's Suicide Attempt

Photo of Amber Smith detailed her husband's near-suicide attempt.
Source: MEGA

Amber Smith detailed her husband's near-suicide attempt.

“Fearing that this would cause all the emotions and pain to come flooding back, he quickly grabbed for the weed pen and took a hit, hoping it would bring him out of his drunken state a bit, but nothing changed,” she wrote. “The slideshow kicked on and he was once again in the war of his mind. Visions of River facedown in the pool assaulted his thoughts and lies pierced his conscience that he was a failure as a father, that he had let River down. In a moment of utter despair, he fumbled for the gun he kept in the drawer by his bed for safety on the road, aiming to end the pain.”

Granger Smith Said He Had an 'Awful Night'

Photo of Granger Smith texted his wife about his 'awful night.'
Source: MEGA

Granger Smith texted his wife about his 'awful night.'

Amber learned that her husband had “an awful night” the following morning, when he texted her to tell her he “came face-to-face with Satan.”

She wouldn’t learn that he came close to pulling the trigger until three and a half years later.

Granger Smith Is Now a Minister

Photo of Granger Smith is now a minister.
Source: MEGA

Granger Smith is now a minister.

“I wish I could have grabbed him, shaken him, and said, ‘You’re a good father! I love you! We’ve got this! This isn’t the way!’ But I didn’t have to,” she explained. “By the sheer grace of God, Granger became aware that the voice quietly telling him to pull the trigger wasn’t his own. He realized suddenly that he was under attack. He was engulfed in spiritual warfare.”

Granger is a former country music musician who announced in 2023 that he was leaving the industry to focus on being a minister at his local church outside of Austin, Texas.

