Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Recalls Singer 'Putting a Cold' Gun 'Into His Mouth' After Their 3-Year-Old Son’s Tragic Death: 'Breaks My Heart'

Amber Smith Speaks Out in New Book

Source: MEGA Amber Smith and Granger Smith lost their son in 2019.

"I cry even typing this," she continued. "It breaks my heart that he felt like this was the only way out. I wish I had known." The couple shared the “unthinkable” news that they lost their son, River, in 2019 due to a drowning accident at home. In the book, Amber wrote that on the evening that led to her husband’s suicide attempt, he drank “more than he had since River died.”

Amber Smith Opened Up About Husband's Suicide Attempt

Source: MEGA Amber Smith detailed her husband's near-suicide attempt.

“Fearing that this would cause all the emotions and pain to come flooding back, he quickly grabbed for the weed pen and took a hit, hoping it would bring him out of his drunken state a bit, but nothing changed,” she wrote. “The slideshow kicked on and he was once again in the war of his mind. Visions of River facedown in the pool assaulted his thoughts and lies pierced his conscience that he was a failure as a father, that he had let River down. In a moment of utter despair, he fumbled for the gun he kept in the drawer by his bed for safety on the road, aiming to end the pain.”

Granger Smith Said He Had an 'Awful Night'

Source: MEGA Granger Smith texted his wife about his 'awful night.'

Amber learned that her husband had “an awful night” the following morning, when he texted her to tell her he “came face-to-face with Satan.” She wouldn’t learn that he came close to pulling the trigger until three and a half years later.

Granger Smith Is Now a Minister

Source: MEGA Granger Smith is now a minister.