'Bachelor' Star Grant Ellis Will Walk Away From Finale 'Single,' Predicts Body Language Expert

While fans await to see if Grant Ellis will pick Juliana Pasquarosa or Litia Garr on the March 24 finale of The Bachelor , body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes he may end up alone.

She noted Ellis is seen biting both of his lips, which “shows his nerves” and a “desire to suppress emotions.”

"If a list existed of all the different body language cues that spell out 'uncomfortable,' Grant would be hitting every single one,” Honigman shared with Slingo . “At one point in the preview clip, his lips are tightened, which signifies distaste. Grant's eyes are lowered, showing that he's uncomfortable. He rubs his hands together, a mark of nervousness, and a desire to move on. His hand then flies to his waistband, adjusting it, and we see him fiddling with his cuff. Clothes fixing moves are signs of nerves, but also of a desire to be liked.”

“Grant then grabs one of his hands with the other and tugs, which is a soothing gesture and demonstrates feelings of frustration,” she continued. “He then purses his lips together and moves them to the side — this can be interpreted as a sign of strong disagreement. This uneasy body language tells us without a shadow of a doubt, that he would like to be anywhere else, doing anything else, with absolutely anybody who's not associated with the show.”

She then discussed the scene of him in a car, where Ellis continued to rub his face. She mentioned there were various types of face rubbing, but the “emotion behind it is one.”

“This extreme self-soothing touch is meant to comfort us at a time of high stress, anxiety and tension,” she elaborated. “Grant is incredibly nervous, he doesn't know what the right decision is, but he does know that he doesn't want to be the one making it.”