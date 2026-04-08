or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

'Grateful' Tori Spelling Says 'Guardian Angels Were With Us' After 'Overwhelming' Car Crash: 'It Could Have Been So Much Worse'

tori spelling car crash guardian angels
Source: MEGA;@torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling shared details of her car crash with her kids, saying 'guardian angels were with us.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 8 2026, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling is opening up after a terrifying car crash.

The actress, 52, shared details of the California incident for the first time in a heartfelt social media post on Tuesday, April 7.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Tori Spelling is speaking out after a terrifying car crash involving her children just days before Easter.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling is speaking out after a terrifying car crash involving her children just days before Easter.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hi, I just wanted to reach out to everyone. This took me a bit to post, because as most of you know, four of my kids and I and three of their friends were in a car accident a few days before Easter in Temecula,” she stated in the clip. “And we’re OK, but it’s been really overwhelming. We are so grateful and so lucky because it could have been so much worse.”

Article continues below advertisement

Spelling went on to describe the frightening moment leading up to the crash, recalling how quickly everything unfolded. She said she noticed the other car “speeding, going crazy, crazy fast” and that it “went through a light” before hitting them.

“Guardian angels were definitely with us that day because in a split second I looked and saw he was going to full on impact into the side of our car,” she said. “And I turned hard left as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress revealed that she and seven kids were inside the vehicle when another driver allegedly sped through a red light.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

The actress revealed that she and seven kids were inside the vehicle when another driver allegedly sped through a red light.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the chaos, Spelling made sure to thank those who stepped in to help. She gave a heartfelt shout-out to “all the first responders” who “took such good care of the kids.”

“I’m grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent,” she shared. “Thank you, everybody. Still putting my thoughts together about everything that happened and just so much gratitude for life and the bravery for all the kids in the car for what they went through. So thank you to everyone.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress and her children were taken to the hospital on April 2.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

The actress and her children were taken to the hospital on April 2.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Spelling and the children were taken to the hospital on April 2 following the crash. Authorities said the other driver allegedly sped through a red light, with the collision happening around 5:45 p.m. local time.

Article continues below advertisement

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no arrests were made. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the seven kids were transported in three separate ambulances and treated for injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star credited 'guardian angels' for keeping everyone alive during the frightening moment.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

The star credited 'guardian angels' for keeping everyone alive during the frightening moment.

This isn’t the first time Spelling has experienced a scary crash. Back in 2011, she was involved in another accident while pregnant with her third child, after paparazzi allegedly chased her vehicle.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.