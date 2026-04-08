'Grateful' Tori Spelling Says 'Guardian Angels Were With Us' After 'Overwhelming' Car Crash: 'It Could Have Been So Much Worse'

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Tori Spelling is opening up after a terrifying car crash. The actress, 52, shared details of the California incident for the first time in a heartfelt social media post on Tuesday, April 7.

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Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling is speaking out after a terrifying car crash involving her children just days before Easter.

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“Hi, I just wanted to reach out to everyone. This took me a bit to post, because as most of you know, four of my kids and I and three of their friends were in a car accident a few days before Easter in Temecula,” she stated in the clip. “And we’re OK, but it’s been really overwhelming. We are so grateful and so lucky because it could have been so much worse.”

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Spelling went on to describe the frightening moment leading up to the crash, recalling how quickly everything unfolded. She said she noticed the other car “speeding, going crazy, crazy fast” and that it “went through a light” before hitting them. “Guardian angels were definitely with us that day because in a split second I looked and saw he was going to full on impact into the side of our car,” she said. “And I turned hard left as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out.”

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Source: @torispelling/Instagram The actress revealed that she and seven kids were inside the vehicle when another driver allegedly sped through a red light.

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Despite the chaos, Spelling made sure to thank those who stepped in to help. She gave a heartfelt shout-out to “all the first responders” who “took such good care of the kids.” “I’m grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent,” she shared. “Thank you, everybody. Still putting my thoughts together about everything that happened and just so much gratitude for life and the bravery for all the kids in the car for what they went through. So thank you to everyone.”

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Source: @torispelling/Instagram The actress and her children were taken to the hospital on April 2.

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As OK! previously reported, Spelling and the children were taken to the hospital on April 2 following the crash. Authorities said the other driver allegedly sped through a red light, with the collision happening around 5:45 p.m. local time.

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The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no arrests were made. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the seven kids were transported in three separate ambulances and treated for injuries, including cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions.

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Source: @torispelling/Instagram The star credited 'guardian angels' for keeping everyone alive during the frightening moment.