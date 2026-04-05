Tori Spelling and 4 of Her Kids Hospitalized After Horrific California Car Crash

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Tori Spelling and four of her children were sent to the hospital on April 2 following a car collision in Temecula, Calif. The TV actress, 52, was driving four of her children and three friends until they were hit by a driver, according to TMZ.

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The Driver Reportedly Sped Through a Red Light

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling shares five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott.

The other person allegedly was speeding and raced through a red light, with the accident occurring at around 5:45 p.m. PST. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People no arrests were made and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was brought to the hospital alongside the seven kids in three separate ambulances.

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Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott finalized their divorce in 2025.

The occupants were all treated for injuries such as cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions. It's not clear which of her children were involved in the crash. Spelling shares children Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, with ex-husband Dean McDermott. The couple married in 2006 and finalized their divorce last year. The Scary Movie 2 alum was previously in a car accident in 2011 when she was pregnant with her third child.

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Tori Spelling Was in Another Car Accident Back in 2011

Source: MEGA The actress was in a separate car accident in 2011 when she was pregnant.

She slammed into wall at the time while driving her two eldest children to school as photographers were chasing her. "Tori is really shaken up, but she and the kids are doing fine," her rep told People. "She's going to the doctor for a checkup." "[The photographer] followed her into the driveway of the school," her pal told the outlet at the time. "She pulled into the driveway and tried to get away from him. She reversed to leave and then hit the wall."

Source: MEGA Paparazzi was chasing Tori Spelling at the time of her first car collision.