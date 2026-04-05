Tori Spelling and 4 of Her Kids Hospitalized After Horrific California Car Crash
April 5 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
Tori Spelling and four of her children were sent to the hospital on April 2 following a car collision in Temecula, Calif.
The TV actress, 52, was driving four of her children and three friends until they were hit by a driver, according to TMZ.
The Driver Reportedly Sped Through a Red Light
The other person allegedly was speeding and raced through a red light, with the accident occurring at around 5:45 p.m. PST.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People no arrests were made and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was brought to the hospital alongside the seven kids in three separate ambulances.
The occupants were all treated for injuries such as cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions. It's not clear which of her children were involved in the crash.
Spelling shares children Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9, with ex-husband Dean McDermott. The couple married in 2006 and finalized their divorce last year.
The Scary Movie 2 alum was previously in a car accident in 2011 when she was pregnant with her third child.
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Tori Spelling Was in Another Car Accident Back in 2011
She slammed into wall at the time while driving her two eldest children to school as photographers were chasing her.
"Tori is really shaken up, but she and the kids are doing fine," her rep told People. "She's going to the doctor for a checkup."
"[The photographer] followed her into the driveway of the school," her pal told the outlet at the time. "She pulled into the driveway and tried to get away from him. She reversed to leave and then hit the wall."
“Paparazzi chased me w/the kids 2school,” Spelling also tweeted following the incident. “I was trying to get away from him and had a pretty big accident. Took down whole wall of school.”
“[The photographer] then STILL got out to try to get pics,” she added. “Ten school moms chased him away. What will it take? Someone dying for paparazzi to stop?”
The Stori Telling author then appeared on Good Morning America in July 2011 to speak about the vehicle impact and clear up any rumors.
“The car accident was caused by me: Was it induced because of paparazzi? Yes,” she confessed, adding she was “really embarrassed” to have indirectly brought photographers to her children’s elementary school.